Kourtney Kardashian Poses With A Cigarette In New Instagram Photo

Kourtney Kardashian is showing off her fashion sense in Italy. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been strutting her stuff in bikinis for the past two weeks while on vacation with boyfriend Younes Bendjima. However, on Monday she donned a vintage Chanel blouse over her bikini as she posed with a cigarette for a new Instagram photo.

According to a July 2 report by People Magazine, Kourtney Kardashian rocked a black bikini with the Chanel blouse over top and an unlit cigarette in her hand as she posed for the photo. Fans immediately began to criticize Kardashian’s photograph due to the cigarette.”Caption on my shirt,” she wrote, and upon closer inspection Kourtney’s blouse states, “No Smoking.”

However, the online haters may have gotten to be too much for Kourtney, who eventually took the cigarette photo down from her social media page. Meanwhile, Kourtney’s vintage Chanel top wasn’t the only blast from the past Kardashian rocked during her Italian vacation. The mother of three also revealed via social media that she was wearing the actual high heels that she wore at her high school prom. The black pumps included metal buckles and laced up around her ankles.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima have been having a blast over the past two weeks. The couple started off in Rome, where they were spotted wining and dining and taking in the tourist attractions such as the Trevi Fountain. From there, they headed to Capri, where they were photographed by paparazzi sunning themselves on a yacht, picnicking on the boat, swimming in the crystal clear water, and showing off major PDA.

Finally, Kourtney’s children, Mason, 8; Penelope, 5; and Reign, 3, joined the couple in Italy, along with Kardashian’s close friend, Simon Huck. The group then traveled to Portofino, where they have been seen doing family-friendly activities, as Younes and Kourtney seem to be having a great time and re-cementing their bond.

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy, Scott Disick, has been seen enjoying the summer with his girlfriend, Sofia Richie. The couple were recently spotted showing off some PDA in New York as they kissed goodbye before Disick headed off in a helicopter.

“Scott and Kourtney are on better terms. He was hung up on Kourtney forever and really wanted to make that relationship work, but he’s finally come to terms with the fact that she’s moved on,” an insider told the Daily Mail.