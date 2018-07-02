What’s Coming To Netflix July 2018

A list of the highlights you can look forward to this month.

Pop your popcorn. Netflix is offering subscribers a strong mix of original programming, new releases, and classic backlist titles for the month of July. Highlights include the long-awaited return of fan-favorite Netflix Original Orange is The New Black, a new season of Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, and Jurassic Park. Read on for a complete list of titles, release dates, and the author’s must-see picks.

Coming to Netflix July 1:

Blue Bloods: Season 8

Bo Burnham: what.

Chocolat

Deceived

Finding Neverland

Get Smart

Happy Gilmore

Hawaii Five-O: Season 8

Interview with the Vampire

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Madam Secretary: Season 4

Menace II Society

NCIS: Season 15

Pandorum

Penelope

Queens of Comedy: Season 2

Rica, Famosa, Latina: Seasons 1-4

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Spanglish

Coming to Netlix July 2:

Dance Academy: The Comeback

Good Witch: Season 4

Romina

The Sinner: Season 1

Coming to Netflix July 3:

The Comedy Lineup (Netflix Original):

Coming to Netflix July 5:

Blue Valentine

Coming to Netflix July 6:

Anne with an E: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

*Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: (Netflix Original):

Jerry Seinfeld is back with a new line up of your favorite comedians, including Ellen DeGeneres and Dave Chapelle.

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

*Sacred Games (Netflix Original):

The first Netflix series from India is based on the acclaimed novel by Vikram Chandra and stars Bollywood superstars Saif Ali Kahn, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Radhika Apte.

Samantha! (Netflix Original)

Somebody Feed Phil: The Second Course (Netflix Original)

The Fosters: Season 5

The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter(Netflix Original Film)

The Skin of The Wolf (Netflix Original Film)

White Fang (Netflix Original Film)

Coming to Netflix July 7:

Scream 4

Coming to Netflix July 9:

Lockup: Extended Stay: Collection 1

Coming to Netflix July 1o

Drug Lords: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Coming to Netflix July 12:

*Gone Baby Gone:

Ben Affleck’s directorial debut. Based on the book by Mystic River author, Dennis Lehane, and featuring strong performances by Morgan Freeman, Casey Affleck and Amy Ryan.

Coming to Netflix July 13:

How It Ends (Netflix Original Film)

Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now (Netflix Original)

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain

Sugar Rush (Netflix Original)

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants (Netflix Original)

Coming to Netflix July 15:

Bonusfamiljen: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Going for Gold

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale: Part 2 (Netflix Original)

Coming to Netflix July 20:

Amazing Interiors (Netflix Original)

Dark Tourist (Netflix Original)

Deep Undercover: Collection 3

Duck Duck Goose (Netflix Original Film)

Father of the Year (Netflix Original Film)

Fix It and Finish It: Collection 3

Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Jimmy: The True Story of a True Idiot (Netflix Original)

Last Chance U: EMCC & Life After (Netflix Original)

Last Chance U: INDY: Part 1 (Netflix Original)

Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Coming to Netflix July 22:

*An Education:

An exquisite little film starring Peter Sarsgaard and Carey Mulligan with a terrific screenplay by Nick Hornsby.

Disney’s Bolt

Coming to Netflix July 24:

The Warning (Netflix Original Film)

Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial (Netflix Original)

Coming to Netflix July 27:

Cupcake & Dino – General Services (Netflix Original)

*Orange Is the New Black: Season 6 (Netflix Original):

The ladies of the Litchfield Correctional Agency are back. Watch out.

Roman Empire: Reign of Blood: Master of Rome (Netflix Original)

The Bleeding Edge (Netflix Original)

The Worst Witch: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Welcome to the Family (Netflix Original)

Coming to Netflix July 28:

*Shameless: Season 8:

Because you can never have too much William H. Macy.

The Company Men

Coming to Netflix July 29:

Her

Sofia the First: Season 4

Coming to Netflix July 30:

A Very Secret Service: Season 2

Coming to Netflix July 31:

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 3