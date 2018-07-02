Model Jordan Kimball says he found love on Season 5 of 'Bachelor in Paradise.'

The latest Bachelor in Paradise spoilers for Season 5 reveal that at least one contestant left Mexico in a new relationship and it may surprise Bachelorette viewers to hear that it is model and recent eliminated suitor Jordan Kimball. He may not have won Becca Kufrin’s heart, but he’s already spilling some of the beans about having connected with someone else from the franchise.

The Citrus County Chronicle talked with Jordan Kimball and he insists that he got a raw deal in his Bachelorette edit. He says that he isn’t completely self-involved, as clips of him on Becca Kufrin’s season lead viewers to believe. He maintains that on Bachelor in Paradise, everybody will get to see the real him.

“In Paradise, you get to see the other side, the actual human being I am. I’m not really obsessed with myself.”

Not only will Bachelor in Paradise viewers apparently see a more complex Jordan, they apparently will also see him fall for someone. Kimball teases that filming in Mexico ended on a great note for him and that he did find a special someone. He doesn’t reveal the identity of this gal pal yet, and gossip king Reality Steve hasn’t dished out spoilers regarding the final relationships yet, either.

Blue Eyed Soul A post shared by Jordan Kimball (@jordan__kimball) on Oct 13, 2017 at 5:30pm PDT

Who seems likely to be the cast member who is apparently now in a relationship with Jordan? As was previously detailed by the Inquisitr, ABC has revealed part of the Season 5 cast. The women in the mix include Chelsea Roy, Astrid Loch, Angela Amezcua, Tia Booth, Nysha Norris, and Krystal Nielson. ABC also confirmed Annaliese Puccini, Kendall Long, and Bibiana Juliana for Season 5.

According to Reality Steve, there are some additional ladies involved in filming. His Bachelor in Paradise spoilers indicate that viewers will also see Jenna Cooper, Jacqueline Trumbull, and Caroline Lunny from Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season as well as Jubilee Sharpe and Shushanna Mkrtychyan from Ben Higgin’s Bachelor journey.

At this point, there’s no telling for certain which woman caught Jordan’s eye and heart. Will this relationship surprise viewers by becoming a lasting one outside of filming or will it fizzle out long before Kimball gets down on one knee to propose?

Additional Bachelor in Paradise spoilers should emerge soon and it sounds as if there are juicy developments on the way. Will everybody be pleasantly surprised as they watch Jordan Kimball on Season 5 when it debuts in August? Which gal is involved in this new relationship with Becca Kufrin’s Bachelorette cast-off? People will definitely be curious to see how this storyline proceeds!