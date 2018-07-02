‘Timeless’ Wrap-Up Movie Hopes Looking Less Likely, Too Many Economic Hurdles

The hearts of Timeless fans have been breaking ever since NBC cancelled the time-travel show and then dangled the possibility of a wrap-up movie. Unfortunately, according to TVLine, that hope seems to be fading. Co-showrunner Shawn Ryan shared the news on Twitter that while Sony has tried to find a new network home for the show, nothing has panned out and now actor contracts have expired. Not only that but chances for a two-hour wrap-up movie to give the show and its fans closure seems to be in jeopardy as well, considering, “there are considerable economic obstacles that make it an uncertainty,” he said.

Those obstacles were explained by TVLine as “starting production back up on a cancelled series whose sets have been struck and sent to storage — merely to service a one-off movie — is cost-prohibitive, while the expiration of cast contracts makes their non-guaranteed availability a scheduling issue.” Ryan assured fans he would update if anything changes and then on behalf of himself, the other writers and the cast, he wanted “to send our immense thanks and gratitude to all the # ClockBlockers who fought so hard for this show. You made a second season possible and gave us hope for a Season 3. We wish the news was better. We love you all.”

The bottom line seems to be that the bottom line is what’s hurting this expensive show from being picked up elsewhere. As the Timeless Writers Twitter handle shared, “It is an expensive show to make and most networks want to spend their money on new shows. There are some exceptions, but we weren’t one of them at the end of the day.”

There were several loose ends that the incredible finale left dangling, most importantly that the character of Rufus, played by Malcolm Barrett, was killed back in time and now it’s looking like he may stay that way, despite the arrival of their time machine to the “present” time. The present-day team stood dumbfounded as Future Wyatt emerged and declared, “Well, what are you waiting on?” This was followed by Future Lucy asking, “You guys want to get Rufus back or what?” Every fan who saw this probably jumped up to declare, “Yes!” Unfortunately, despite the enthusiasm of a rabid following on Twitter and other social media, it’s looking like they won’t get the chance. While they haven’t come out to say it will never happen, finding a way to make it seems almost as hard as engaging in time travel itself.