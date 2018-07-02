Lady Gaga Flaunts Bikini Body Ahead Of Highly-Anticipated Las Vegas Residency

Before she heads off to Las Vegas for her highly-anticipated residency, Lady Gaga is taking a little bit of time to kick back and relax.

According to the Daily Mail, the 32-year-old hit the beach in the Hamptons with fiancee Christian Carino. She appeared to be having a great time, rocking a teeny black bikini as she splashed around in the water and took a little break to sip some wine. In the sexy swimsuit, the singer’s tattoos were fully on display across her fit body.

In most of the photos, the singer could be seen sporting a pair of black glasses along with hoop earrings and a smile. According to the publication, Gaga frequently vacations in the ritzy Hamptons area and loves it so much so that she and Carino are even thinking about getting married there.

“Gaga loves the Hamptons and it’s on the shortlist for possible locations,” a source said.

The Guardian shares that Gaga will begin her Las Vegas Residency at the MGM Park Theater in December of this year. Her residency is slated to have 74 shows in the course of two years and the deal will reportedly earn her a whopping $100 million.

“It has been a lifelong dream of mine to play Las Vegas… I’ll leave my heart on the stage every single night,” Gaga said of the deal.

Lady Gaga EXCLUSIVE: Singer slips into her bikini to sip wine and snap selfies on the beach in The Hamptons – Daily Mail https://t.co/VGkjVk8AcE — ladygaganews (@LadyGagaTopNews) July 2, 2018

And Gaga’s last post on her popular Instagram account came last week as she celebrated the NY Pride Parade. In one of the photos, the songstress sits at the bottom of a set of stairs in a white tank top and a pair of jeans. On her denim, Gaga sports colorful buckles up and down the front in colors like yellow, orange, and purple.

To go along with her rainbow-themed look, Gaga also wears yellow, pink, and green eyeshadow with her long, blonde locks straight and down. And it comes as no surprise that the “Poker Face” singer’s snapshot has earned a lot of traffic from her followers with over 1.7 million likes in addition to 20,000 comments.

Many fans applauded Gaga for being so vocal in her support of the LGBTQ community while countless others chimed in on the post to let Gaga know how amazing she looks.

“Great to see you in happy places, having fun in and with the crowd, with friends and also having your boyfriend close often giving you the time and support you deserve = go woman.”

“YOU’RE A QUEEN LADY GAGA,” another fan wrote.

Hopefully, she enjoys the rest of her much-needed vacation!