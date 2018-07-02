‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday, July 2: Devon And Hilary Get Some Baby News

Nothing ever goes smoothly in Genoa City.

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, July 2 brings a day filled with turmoil as Kyle agrees to help Jack, Nick gets dirt on Victor, and the women try to dig up the past in the form of J.T.’s body.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) felt certain the security camera footage could absolutely not be J.T. (Thad Luckinbill). There’s no way. They buried him. Victoria, Sharon (Sharon Case), Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) met at Crimson Lights to analyze and debate the security footage. Phyllis believed somebody doctored the footage, but nobody else agreed with her.

Obviously, only one thing could provide the proof they needed — digging up J.T.’s body. Simple. Nikki decided to close Chancellor park to give the women the time and space to dig up the grave. Later, at Chancellor Park, Sharon found the others staring shocked, and Sharon looked then she asked, “What the hell is that?”

Meanwhile, Nick (Joshua Morrow) decided that Nikki covered for Victor (Eric Braeden) about his health. He begged his mom to see reason and help him get Christian back, but Nikki stood firmly by her man. She told Nick that Victor is okay and can take care of Christian, but Nick wasn’t so sure. In fact, he ended up calling Brittany (Lauren Woodland) and asked her to get the goods about Victor’s mysterious health condition. This might just be the break Nick needs to get his boy back home.

Nick tries to undermine Victor today on #YR. pic.twitter.com/Www3PuB53h — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) July 2, 2018

Speaking of breaks, Jack (Peter Bergman) hoped he’d get a big one in figuring out who his biological father is. He told Kyle (Michael Mealor) he planned to sue Jill (Jess Walton) to exhume Phillip Chancellor’s body, and he needs Dina’s (Marla Adams) help to do so. Kyle agreed to help his dad prepare Dina for her testimony as long as Dina feels comfortable, too.

Billy (Jason Thompson) surprised Jack with a big bonus from Jabot, but Jack told him to keep it and reinvest it in the company. Then Jack gave Billy the advice to go ahead and get a few profitable quarters under his belt before he hands out cash.

Summer (Hunter King) invited her mother to lunch. Phyllis made time for her daughter in between digging up J.T.’s body, and she learned the not so great news that Summer burned through her inheritance. Phyllis practiced some tough love with Summer, though, and told her she had a good job, and that Phyllis wasn’t going to give her any loans. Later, Summer caught Billy playing poker and promised not to tell.

Finally, Devon (Bryton James) scheduled an in-home ultrasound for Hilary (Mishael Morgan), and they had a brief moment of concern with the technician couldn’t find the heartbeat. However, they ultimately heard the baby’s heart beating, and everything is great – for now.