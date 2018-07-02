Cohen thinks the lawyer for Stormy Daniels should stop speaking about the case

Donald Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen has had it with the visibility and comments from attorney Michael Avenatti who has him and Trump on blast in reference to his client, Stormy Daniels. Cohen believes Avenatti is out to poison the jury pool with his comments and wants Avenatti muzzled.

TMZ says that Michael Cohen has now turned to name-calling, saying that Avenatti is a “small-town carnival magician” who needs to be ordered to stop talking about the case. Cohen says he’s tired of Avenatti using the First Amendment as an excuse for his numerous television appearances and social media posts. The Trump lawyer says that Avenatti is “pulling the First Amendment out of his tiny bag of tricks.”

Avenatti is representing adult film star Stormy Daniels against Donald Trump and Michael Cohen over the hush agreement and $130k hush payment, and Cohen says it will be impossible to get a fair trial.

But Avenatti isn’t exactly a fan of Cohen either, as he is calling the Trump advocate “dumb,” says Newsweek. Avenatti says that Cohen is making big mistakes speaking to George Stephanopoulos for an interview that was released this morning

(Michael Cohen Asks Judge to Muzzle Stormy Daniels' Lawyer Michael Avenatti)https://t.co/PhDsbL6bjm pic.twitter.com/iLhmzjWf4s — iNewHub (@iNewHub) July 2, 2018

Avenatti says that Cohen spilling his guts to the press in this manner outside of court is a mistake.

“If Mr. Cohen really gave an ‘off camera’ interview to @GStephanopoulos (whom I respect) for @GMA, he is dumber than I thought. He is playing games & trying to play both sides. There is only one way he can have any legitimate shot at saving his reputation.”

In the beginning, Michael Cohen pledged his loyalty to Donald Trump, but Avenatti seemed confident that he would flip and give evidence against the president to avoid going to jail.

In the interview with Stephanopoulos, Cohen said that his family and country are the ones who have his loyalty.

“My wife, my daughter, and my son have my first loyalty and always will. I put family and country first.”

But Michael Cohen might want to choose another angle if he’s going to throw barbs at Avenatti. Cohen’s comments that Stormy Daniels’ lawyer is small potatoes simply isn’t true. A California native, Avenatti is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania for undergrad and George Washington University for his J.D. degree.

Politico published an article titled “Trump’s Lawyer Went to the Worst Law School in America,” referring to Thomas M. Cooley Law School in Lansing Michigan. American Lawyer magazine said that Cohen’s legal career is over.

“His [Cohen’s] legal career is flushing down the toilet. [Cooley is] often cited as one of the worst law schools in the nation.”

It’s safe to say that Avenatti’s legal profile has always far exceeded Cohen’s, and it will take more than a request from Cohen to muzzle Avenatti.