Kim Kardashian Reveals Daughter Chicago’s Middle Name

Kim Kardashian has finally revealed the middle name of her youngest child, daughter Chicago West. While Kim’s oldest two children, North and Saint, do not have middle names, Kim has decided to do something different with little Chicago, 6 months.

According to a July 2 report by The Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal the middle name of her baby girl. “Chi Noel,” Kim captioned a photo of the baby girl. As many Kardashian fans already know, Noel is Kim’s middle name, and it seems that the baby has officially been named after her mama.

Having no middle name has seemingly become a trend in the Kardashian family. Although Kim and all of her siblings have middle names, her oldest two children do not. Khloe Kardashian’s newborn daughter, True, also boasts no middle name, while Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi, does not have a middle name, either.

However, all three of Kourtney Kardashian’s children have middle names. Kourtney’s son Mason, 8, is named after the famous family with the middle name Dash, while her daughter Penelope, 5, is named after her father, Scott Disick, with the middle name Scotland. Meanwhile, Kourt’s youngest son, Reign, 3, has the middle name of Aston.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian was super excited to have her sister, Khloe Kardashian, back in L.A. after she and her baby daddy had spent the majority of the year in Cleveland, Ohio. Kim revealed that she was thrilled to have Khloe home with her daughter, True. The Kardashian sisters couldn’t wait to get all of the new additions to the family together, including True, Chicago, and Stormi. They even revealed that they were planning a special photo shoot with the three little girls in hopes of catching some adorable and sweet moments between the cousins.

“I feel like Stormi and Chicago have so many photo shoots together, and we just text the pictures to Khloe of them sitting on the couch and we’re like, ‘Where you at, True? We’re waiting for you!’ Now that she can be in the mix, it’s going to be so much fun.”

Kim Kardashian also revealed that she and her sisters are hoping that their little girls will grow up to be the best of friends, just like Kim’s daughter North and Kourtney’s daughter Penelope are doing.

“The three little girls are gonna grow up together. Chi and Stormi are just two weeks apart and then True is just a few months behind so that’s really exciting,” Kim previously told Entertainment Tonight.