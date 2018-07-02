Mila Kunis Says She Steers Clear Of The Hollywood Rumor Mill, ‘I Don’t Read Anything About Myself’

What rumors?

Almost every week, Mila Kunis’ name is thrown into the Hollywood rumor mill with people claiming she’s getting a divorce, that she’s pregnant again, or some sort of other rumor. But Kunis is dishing that she doesn’t let the rumors get to her because she doesn’t even read them. In a new interview with Cosmopolitan, the 34-year-old opened up about what it is like living life in front of the spotlight and constantly having to deal with rumors.

“I don’t read anything about myself. I genuinely don’t know what’s written about me … other than I know that I’m pregnant about once a year and my husband and I are getting a divorce once a year. I know this because I go down the grocery store aisle, and I see it on the cover of magazines and I’m like, ‘Oh boy, OK!'”

But, Kunis also says that the rumors are very hard on her and her family because sometimes they cause both her parents and grandparents to get confused. At one point during her pregnancy, the press claimed that she was rushed to the hospital and that caused her family a ton of stress, thinking for a moment that it was real and not just a made up story.

Night out with the wife A post shared by Ashton Kutcher (@aplusk) on Mar 4, 2018 at 8:20pm PST

And though her husband, Ashton Kutcher, is rather active on his Instagram account with over 2.8 million followers, Kunis said that social media just isn’t for her. She remembers that she was late to the game on Facebook and she didn’t really understand the concept, pointing out the poking feature that she says is “just weird,” while also pointing out that social media has become so negative recently.

“And then Ashton and I reconnected and started talking. He used to be incredibly forward-thinking with social media, when the intent was to connect to people. But it took an ugly turn and became all about who can be the loudest, who can be the angriest and the most negative. Then it’s just not a fun game to play.”

As for the biggest dream that she has for herself? Kunis says that her dream may be lame but she just wants to be happy in her career. She also says that she never wants to stop learning or being challenged or stop challenging her partner, Ashton Kutcher.

“I think that those things will always lead to some form of success,” Kunis says.

Mila can currently be seen on the magazine’s August cover, which hits newsstands today.