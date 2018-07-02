Chrissy Teigen Skillfully Trolls Coverage Of Lebron James Decision Prior To Announcement

Late Sunday evening, basketball great and four-time MVP baller Lebron James practically broke the internet after news broke that James signed a four year $154 million contract to play for the Los Angeles Lakers. With basketball enthusiasts and fans in an uproar, before the earth-shattering reveal, John Legend’s wife and self-proclaimed social media maven Chrissy Teigen took to her social media and skillfully trolled the entire coverage of James’ decision.

As it was reported by Washington Post, early Sunday morning Teigen took to her Twitter where she told her followers that she “felt like starting basketball rumors.” Teigen, known to stir the pot and not hold anything back from her fans, then proceeded to tweet out to her 11 million loyal followers and fans a rumor about her and James being together at a shop for an unplanned photo op. “I’m at a small embroidery shop in downtown L.A., and LeBron is here with a blank Lakers jersey. Trying to get a pic,” she tweeted to fans.

As if the rumor wasn’t enough to cause a stir, Teigen then followed up with a picture of James allegedly in a car. Teigen posted the picture and drew an arrow where she claimed LeBron was supposedly sitting in the car. Known for her constant jokes and quick wit, Teigen went about her day until her innocent joke went viral and caused a stir when it turned out to have some truth to it.

Ok got him leaving the basketball jersey embroidery shop. This is downtown LA pic.twitter.com/fMhrjFJKgz — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 1, 2018

Teigen’s joke surprisingly enough took a turn that was completely unexpected when James announced his decision to head West and play for the Lakers hours after Teigen’s tweet.

Teigen kept the charade and her joke going tweeting that she knew James’ decision all along.

Teigen’s joke not only caused a stir amongst basketball fans and the like but several media outlets reported on Teigen’s tweet as well. Teigen was so amused by the press’ coverage of her viral joke that she tweeted out about it to her fans later.

The 32-year-old continued with the fun Monday morning later on when a fan asked her “Why would @KingJames have to get his own embroidery done? Smh. He has ‘people’ for that, right?” To which Teigen responded, “No I guess they all have to get their own embroidery done. It keeps them grounded.”

No I guess they all have to get their own embroidery done. It keeps them grounded https://t.co/W5Ks67Dzxi — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 2, 2018

Following Teigen’s viral tweet turned rumor come true, she welcomed and congratulated James and his family officially(and fittingly) on Twitter saying, “@KingJames welcome to LA! Friday is sunset rosé, laser facials on Monday. the rest of the week is running into people you don’t like at soho house.”

@KingJames welcome to LA! Friday is sunset rosé, laser facials on Monday. the rest of the week is running into people you don’t like at soho house — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 2, 2018

