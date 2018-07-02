‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday, July 3: Hilary Learns A Secret & Phyllis Seeks New Alliance

Genoa City braces for an explosive, secret-filled day.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, July 3 brings a day filled with secrets, new alliances, and working together for the good of a family as Genoa City residents prepare for July 4th celebrations.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) set Brittany (Lauren Woodland) to digging up Victor’s (Eric Braeden) serious health issues. Nick knows he can use it to his advantage in the fight for custody of Christian.

With so much at stake both with their family and with their company, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor agree to work together despite the fact that he’s been less than forthcoming with her about his illness. After all, for Victor, power, money, and family always come ahead of anything else. Losing customers at Newman isn’t acceptable.

Even so, without his health, there’s nothing Victor can do. In that vein, Neil (Kristoff St. John) works some magic of his own and brings back his nephew, Dr. Nate Hastings Jr. (Brooks Darnell) who is the son of Neil’s late wife, Dru’s sister Olivia, and the late Nate Sr. Dr.

Hastings may have some way to help bring Victor back to health and remain the powerhouse that Newman Enterprises needs.

However, during all this, Hilary (Mishael Morgan) discovers a secret. She gets quite a shock when she happens upon a barely covered Dr. Hastings, but that might not be the secret she’s stumbled upon.

PHOTOS: Sneak Peek at Next Week, July 2-6. Abby and Arturo set off fireworks. Billy takes a gamble. Kyle turns up the heat. Nate makes an interesting first impression. #YR pic.twitter.com/aWdyIdE3cm — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) July 2, 2018

Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), Sharon (Sharon Case), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Nikki better hope that Genoa City’s gossip queen doesn’t discover their secret about J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) or else they’re going to have an even more massive mess on their hands. There’s no way that Hilary would keep something like that quiet even if she is expecting a child with Devon (Bryton James) and trying to stay on the straight and narrow to make sure their relationship works out this time.

Speaking of Phyllis, she wants to create a new alliance, according to She Knows Soaps. She just learned that her daughter Summer (Hunter King) burned through all her inheritance. Plus, she’s running into difficulties digging up J.T.’s body to prove once and for all that he’s actually dead and not coming back to Genoa City to get some sort of twisted revenge on everybody. Then, there’s also her boyfriend, Billy (Jason Thompson), who’s falling back into his gambling ways. She’s ready for a new person to count on, and this could be it.

Check out The Young and the Restless on CBS or POP tomorrow to see what happens next.