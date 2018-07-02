Miley Cyrus And Lady Gaga Collaboration Rumors Hit Fever Pitch

The pop superstars are reportedly hanging out at the same NYC studio.

Miley Cyrus is officially in the recording studio working on new music, but it’s the recording studio that she’s using that has tongues wagging. According to a new report by Us Weekly, fans of the 25-year-old “Wrecking Ball” singer are speculating a major collaboration as Cyrus records new music at Electric Lady Studios in NYC’s Greenwich Village, which is the same recording studio regularly used by Lady Gaga.

“A new album is in the works for Miley,” a source told Us. “She has been recording at the same studio that Gaga uses.” Cyrus has reportedly “been recording the past few nights till 4 a.m.”

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Cyrus has been in the studio with record producer Mark Ronson. Ronson is the man behind Lady Gaga’s hit song “Million Reasons.” In an Instagram post last week, Ronson posted a throwback snap of himself with Cyrus, teasing that she just helped him “write one of my favorite songs.”

“Coming soon,” the famed songwriter and producer wrote.

In addition, the “Born This Way” fan account shared a post stating that a fan who met Lady Gaga and Miley Cyrus confirmed that Miley Cyrus said, “I can neither confirm it nor deny it” when asked about her rumored collaboration with Lady Gaga.

Another fan noted, “Lady Gaga & Miley Cyrus have been in ‘Electric Lady Studios’ at the same time these days. Mike Will Made It (Cyrus’ producer) liked a tweet about it. Something has to be coming!”

A collaboration between Miley Cyrus and Lady Gaga would be a dream come true for pop music fans. While they have never recorded music together, after Cyrus’ controversial performance with Robin Thicke at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards, Lady Gaga defended her.

“I just think everybody needs to lighten up and leave her alone,” Gaga told Bravo host Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live. “It’s pop music. Everybody’s entitled to their own artistic expression, and if you have a problem with it, just change the channel. I don’t understand the incessant need to constantly go on and on about hating things all the time.”

Gaga also noted that Cyrus grew up “in front of the entire world” and perhaps was “unhappy with the things she did in her career when she was younger and she wants to be free, so let her do what she wants.”

Gaga or no Gaga, the upcoming album will be Miley Cyrus’ first studio album since the 2013 release Bangerz.