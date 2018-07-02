Johnny Depp’s Son Jack Depp Turns Up At Mom Vanessa Paradis’ Surprise Wedding, Looks Just Fine

Reports emerged last week that the young lad was facing "serious health issues."

Johnny Depp’s son, Jack Depp, is apparently not sick, showing up at his mom’s wedding looking perfectly hale and hearty, The San José Mercury News is reporting. This is the second time in a few days that rumors that the young lad is unhealthy have been refuted.

Last week, as reported by the Inquisitr, rumors emerged that 16-year-old John Christopher Depp III, or Jack, was ill, perhaps seriously so. Those rumors emerged when Jack’s mom, Vanessa Paradis, failed to turn up at the premiere of her movie, A Knife In The Heart. At the time, director Yann Gonzalez told reporters that she was at home “with her ailing son.”

“Unfortunately, Vanessa Paradis was not able to join us tonight, she had to be absent because of her son’s serious health problems.”

However, he didn’t stay sick for long – if he was ever sick at all (that remains unclear and the subject of conflicting reports). A couple of days later he was seen out and about in Paris with his girlfriend, looking just fine. What’s more, a source at the time confirmed that he was well.

“He’s fine and doesn’t have a health issue.”

It remains unclear what – if anything – was ailing Jack.

Further evidence that Jack is just fine emerged this weekend.

UPDATE! Jack Depp is reportedly on the mend! https://t.co/sPiUZT5cKz — Perez Hilton (@PerezHilton) June 28, 2018

Specifically, Jack’s mother quietly got married to director beau Samuel Benchetrit in an un-publicized ceremony in France, and Jack was there, looking just fine. He was also joined by his sister, actress and model Lily-Rose Depp.

Mariage de Vanessa Paradis et Samuel Benchetrit : les images de la sortie de la mairie https://t.co/70v9TVvxm5 — Le Parisien (@le_Parisien) June 30, 2018

Jack and Lily-Rose are the two children of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, who were an item for about 14 years between 1998 and 2012.

Meanwhile, Jack Depp’s dad, Johnny Depp, has himself been battling rumors of ill health. As reported by the Inquisitr, in early June, photos emerged on social media supposedly showing Johnny looking “gaunt” and “frail.”

'Is he sick?' Johnny Depp sparks concern for his health as he appears pale and gaunt with fans in Germany https://t.co/yVD8MfMP5j — The Daily Record (@Daily_Record) June 2, 2018

However, it appears that Depp may have just been the victim of bad lighting, or perhaps he was exhausted from a long flight, or just hadn’t had time to eat in a while. Whatever was or wasn’t going on, a few days later Johnny and his band, the Hollywood Vampires, rocked a Berlin crowd – something that he probably wouldn’t have been able to do if he had a foot in the grave.

Similarly, no one who was at the concert last night suggested that Depp looked ill or failed to put on a good show.

Depp is currently touring Europe with his band. His publicist says that he will spend time with his children once his tour is over.