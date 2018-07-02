Sailor Brinkley Cook Shows Off Her Bikini Body In The Hamptons, Proves She Got It From Her Mama

Sailor Brinkley Cook rocked a colorful bikini during a fun day on the beach with her model mother, legendary Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition cover girl Christie Brinkley. Even though Christie is thrice her daughter’s age, she also flaunted her beach body.

In photographs published by The Daily Mail, the two uptown girls are pictured spending their Sunday afternoon on the sandy seashore of the Hamptons. Sailor, 20, hit the beach wearing a bright mismatched string bikini with a tiny neon pink top and low-rise orange bottoms with thick ties on the sides. The back of the two-piece wasn’t a thong, but it left a generous portion of the sun-kissed blonde’s peachy backside bare. In lieu of a swimsuit cover, Sailor rocked a faded denim skirt for the walk to the beach. A small group of friends joined her and her mom on the low-key outing.

Sailor Brinkley Cook’s age-defying mom didn’t show as much skin as she did. However, Christie did doff the breezy white cover-up that she was wearing so that she could do a little sunbathing. The 64-year-old mother of three showed off her fit figure and long legs in a nude one-piece swimsuit featuring a low-cut neckline. Two bottles of champagne were partially buried in the sand beside her as she basked in the sun, so she was clearly ready to have a good time.

The beach trip came just one day before Sailor celebrated her 20th birthday, so its purpose was likely to mark the occasion. There’s no word on whether Sailor gave a birthday speech thanking her mother for passing her genetics along to her over two decades ago, but Christie Brinkley certainly deserves her daughter’s gratitude. After all, those great genetics helped Sailor Brinkley Cook follow in her mother’s footsteps by becoming an official Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model.

The secret is out… We're totally obsessed with Sailor Brinkley Cook! https://t.co/YX2c4GDJ5b pic.twitter.com/mRP3VOQkT1 — Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) May 28, 2018

Christie Brinkley, 64, and daughter Sailor, 19, flaunt their beach bodies in France https://t.co/gYnfT5h1CF — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 11, 2018

While it looks like Sailor Brinkley Cook and her mother enjoyed their relaxing afternoon at the beach, the real partying went down one night earlier at the Surf Lodge in Montauk. According to Newsday, Christie Brinkley was there for the launch of her Bellisima Prosecco Bambinis, which she described as “these little bottles with the sippers on top.” Sailor was also present at the event, where she rocked a colorful, patterned one-piece swimsuit that featured large cutouts on the sides. She wore the bathing suit underneath a denim skirt that appears to be the same one from her beach outing.

♥️????????????????‍????‍????‍????????????????????♥️ A post shared by Sailor (@sailorbrinkleycook) on Jul 1, 2018 at 7:29pm PDT

Christie shared a few photos from the event on her Instagram page. In one picture, she’s posing with Sailor and her other two children, Jack Brinkley Cook and Alexa Ray Joel. The group was joined by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition model Nina Agdal.

Christie also shared a sweet video of Sailor being surprised with a delicious-looking birthday cake covered with white frosting and raspberries. Sailor laughed and got a bit emotional as everyone sang “Happy Birthday” to her. A smiling Christie hugged her daughter and cheered after Sailor blew out her candles. The proud mama’s Instagram video included an emotional message for Sailor.

“I named you Sailor not just for my great love of our Oceans and Seas, a love you inherited, but because I imagined you raising your sails, harnessing the power of the wind, and charting your own course in the world!” it read in part. “May this new year bring adventure and discovery love friends and laughter, in every port and harbor!”