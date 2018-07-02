Nicole Scherzinger Takes In Mykonos Rocking A Blue Bathing Suit

The sun is heating up and so is Nicole Scherzinger’s swimsuit game.

In a series of photo posted by the Daily Mail, the former Pussycat Doll seemed to be having the time of her life in Mykonos, Greece with friends. The songstress was there to celebrate her 40th birthday, which was on Friday, June 29. The normally fashion-forward Scherzinger dressed the part of a Grecian tourist, rocking a bright blue swimsuit that buckles just at the waist.

The bathing suit also featured a deep-plunging neckline, to show off the former X Factor judge’s curves. Nicole matched the color of her manicured nails to her blue suit and it wouldn’t really be a day at the beach without a pair of round sunglasses and a floppy, tan hat.

It doesn’t appear that Nicole planned to go in the water very much as she was dripping with jewelry. In addition to a large pair of hoop earrings, Scherzinger also sported a necklace, rings, and bracelets on each hand. The 40-year-old also gave fans a glimpse of her long and toned legs while donning a sarong.

According to the publication, Nicole and her pals were also spotted taking a number of photos on the getaway, with Nicole making kissy faces and laying sprawled out for some of the photos.

Scherzinger also posted a photo of her look on her highly-followed Instagram account for all of her followers to see. In the snapshot, the black-haired beauty lays on top of a white structure as she leans her head back and holds the top of her fedora. Behind her is a picture-perfect background with rocks and the Mediterranean Sea at her back.

It certainly does not come as a shock that Nicole’s 3.5 million followers have already given the photo a ton of accolades within just a day of the photo being posted. Thus fair, the sexy snapshot has already earned Nicole over 90,000 likes in addition to 550 plus comments. Many fans wished Scherzinger a happy birthday while countless others took to the post to gush over how beautiful she is.

“You’re my inspiration. I love you sooooo much, and count you most gorgeous woman on the planet. Your voice is really beautiful and gorgeous.”

“You’re amazingly gorgeous and beautiful as always Angel muwahhh love you,” one more fan chimed in.

Prior to the bikini photo, Nicole shared a throwback photo of herself on her 40th birthday with a sweet caption.

“God where does the time go…? Birthday got me like. It’s crazy…I find the older you get the faster time flees…so be GRATEFUL. Count your blessings, even thru the sun and rain. And cherish every moment, because you never know. I love you all. My heart, Little Nicole,” she wrote.

Seems like she had the perfect celebration on her 40th!