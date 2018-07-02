Khloe Kardashian Rocks A Bikini 3 Months After Giving Birth To Baby True

Khloe Kardashian is feeling great just three months after giving birth to her first child, daughter True Thompson. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was spotted wearing a bikini for the first time since welcoming baby True, and she looks great.

According to a July 2 report by People Magazine, Khloe Kardashian and her sister, Kendall Jenner, hit the pool on Sunday. Kendall snapped a photo of Khloe wearing a yellow bikini while sunning herself next to the pool and scrolling through her phone.

As many fans know, Khloe Kardashian has been working hard to get her post-baby body back in shape. The reality star has been bringing fans along with her during her fitness journey. She even revealed that getting back into her exercise routine after giving birth was not easy. Khloe opened up to her social media followers about how hard it was to work out after having a baby, all the while trying to adjust to her new life as a mother.

“The beginning parts of working out kind of suck because you’re pushing your body so hard, you’re so tired, and you’re trying to get back into your rhythm,” Kardashian admitted during a Snapchat video just weeks after baby True’s birth.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian has been extremely happy lately. The reality star has been though an emotional roller coaster lately due to the fact that her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, was busted cheating on her only days before their daughter’s birth. However, the couple have reportedly moved on from the shocking cheating scandal, and are now focusing on rebuilding their relationship and working on their trust issues.

Sources also reveal that becoming a mother to baby True has been amazing for Khloe Kardashian, and has brought out the best qualities in her.

“Khloe has always put family first, but having True has only solidified that for her. Khloe’s schedule revolves around True, and [she] doesn’t want to miss a moment with her when she is awake. She is very much a homebody, and always has been, but definitely is nesting more with Tristan and True. She is just glowing, and motherhood certainly agrees with her,” an insider told Us Weekly Magazine.

Khloe Kardashian’s bikini body looks amazing only weeks after her daughter’s birth. Khloe has continued to share her workouts with her fans via social media, and they can easily follow along with her as she focuses on her fitness and adjusts to being a new mom.