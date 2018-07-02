Josh Duhamel & New Girlfriend Eiza Gonzalez Pack On The PDA In Mexico

Josh Duhamel and Eiza Gonzalez were sizzling as they canoodled during a boat trip together in Mexico.

Hollywood heartthrob Josh Duhamel is dating Eiza Gonzalez, and it looks like the two are on a very steamy vacation together. Rumors swirled about the two being an item for months, but they tried to keep things under wraps until recently. Now that they are no longer hiding that they are together, it seems that they are ready to show how sizzling hot they are together.

As the Inquisitr reported recently, Eiza Gonzalez and Josh Duhamel were recently photographed looking quite friendly with one another, seemingly putting to rest any question of whether they are or are not dating. While the photos of the two leaving dinner together that night in Los Angeles perhaps could have been played off as simply platonic, the latest shots of Josh and Eiza together make it clear that they are more than just friends.

The Daily Mail shared photos of Josh and Eiza together vacationing in Mexico, and they definitely were not trying to hide their romance. The 28-year-old actress was wearing a silver and black snake-print neoprene Dos Gardenias bikini along with sunglasses, a messy bun, and a gold necklace. Eiza’s beau kept things less buzzworthy with a white T-shirt, red-trimmed white board shorts, sunglasses, and a baseball cap.

Things are heating up for Josh Duhamel and Eiza González. https://t.co/4PfzsPqYtd — E! News (@enews) July 2, 2018

E! News details that Duhamel and Gonzalez are vacationing near the Mayan ruins in an area called Muyil Lagoon. Josh and Eiza were spotted canoodling and kissing at several points during their excursion, both on the boat as well as while they were on the dock. Unfortunately for fans hoping to see the two post additional updates on their social media pages, it doesn’t look as if they are ready to take that step yet.

Followers would be hard-pressed to catch any hints of this relationship on the Twitter or Instagram pages of Eiza or Josh. Despite the sizzling photos that emerged from their vacation in Mexico, it seems that Duhamel and Gonzalez are aiming to continue to keep their relationship under the radar to the extent that they can.

As fans of Duhamel’s know, he had been married to singer Fergie for eight years, but they split last year. The buzz is that Josh and Eiza have been dating for a while now, but they kept things low-key initially out of respect to Fergie. Josh and Fergie have a 4-year-old son, Axl, and Duhamel does occasionally share photos of him via social media.

Now that Josh Duhamel and Eiza Gonzalez have been photographed in public together more than once, will they start to be somewhat more open about their romance? How long will the two last? Fans will be curious to see what comes next for the two.