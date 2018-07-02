Rita Ora Displays Toned Abs Wearing Black Bikini In Monaco

Once again, Rita Ora is looking flawless.

Earlier today on her popular Instagram account, the 27-year-old shared a sexy bikini pic for her 13 million-plus followers to see. In the hot snapshot, the songstress strikes a pose while lounging poolside on a chair. In this particular image, Ora is in Monaco where there is a green-filled mountain just behind her.

Rita flaunts her visibly toned body, wearing a black bikini that leaves very little to the imagination. To complete her poolside look, the songstress wears a black Prada bag draped across her shoulder as well as a pair of big, black shades and hoop earrings to go along with the chain strung across her flat stomach.

Within just a few hours of the post, Ora has already earned a lot of attention from her legion of Instagram followers with over 343,000 likes in addition to 1,600 comments. Many fans were quick to comment on how amazing Ora looks in her teeny black bikini while countless other fans simply used the platform to gush over how much they adore the singer.

“YOUR BODY IS BANGIN!”

“Hope you’re having a great time, I love you,” another fan wrote.

“My girl @ritaora look gorgeous in this pic,” one more chimed in.

With or without? ???? A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Jul 2, 2018 at 4:07am PDT

It’s nice to see that Ora is getting a little rest and relaxation time in because it appears as though she has been really busy in recent weeks. As the Inquisitr shared two weeks ago, the “For You” singer jetted off to Paris for the Louis Vuitton men’s show at Parisien Palais Royal. In a post on her Instagram account, the songstress shared a photo of herself in front of a private jet as she confessed that she was making a “quick stop” before her performance at the Isle of Wight Festival.

Ora also shared a photo of herself and her pal from the show. In the image, Ora gives a hug to Virgil Abloh, who has been the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s men’s wear collection since March of 2018. In the caption of the image, Ora tells fans that it is a big deal that Abloh has made it to where he is today.

“Just 2 kids from the hood. @virgilabloh well done ❤️???????????????? on your first @louisvuitton men’s show.”

According to her website, Ora is currently on tour and will perform her next show at the House Festival in London. From there, she will make stops in Hungary, Croatia, and the UK.