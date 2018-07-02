XXXTentacion’s Mother Shares Heartfelt Photo Of Her Son’s Final Resting Place

Following his public memorial service held at Florida Panther’s stadium on June 27, it appears that rapper XXXTentacion has been laid to rest, as per an Instagram photo posted by his mother yesterday, July 1.

As reported by XXL, the young artist was laid to rest during a private funeral on Thursday (June 28). With calls after his death of “Prince X” as a nickname, it appears that his final resting place is truly fit for royalty.

XXX was buried by his mother, Cleopatra, who shared a photo of the new mausoleum erected at the rapper’s burial site on Saturday, June 30.

The large stone structure bears, in large font across the front, XXXTENTACION etched into the rock along with his South Florida artist’s legal name, Jaseh D. Onfroy. The beautifully crafted monument’s staples include large Roman columns and an intricately designed wrought iron door. The “SAD!” artist’s mother shared the heartfelt picture of his monument with the caption, “My guardian angel.”

Yesterday, July 1, the late artist’s mother issued a statement in regards to the significant amount of people looking to send articles of remembrance for the rapper, saying “We’ve received numerous request from supporters who want to sent [sic] thing to X. Feel free to send them here. Nothing will be discarded. Long Live Jaseh. XXXTenacion. 3255 NW 94th Ave. 9008. Coral Springs Branch. 33075.”

Onfroy, who was only 20-years-old at the time of his death, was gunned down outside of a motorcycle dealership in Broward County, Florida, on June 18. The situation was apparently an attempted robbery that escalated into the rapper being shot dead inside of his sports car.

As of now, police have already arrested one suspect, Dedrick Williams, a Florida tattoo artist with a known criminal history, and charged him with first-degree murder in the famed artist’s shooting.

Authorities are still investigating two more suspects that were present at the scene of the crime, as well as naming a person of interest in the attempted robbery that turned deadly.

Since his passing, countless celebrities have shown their support for the “Look At Me!” rapper, sharing numerous heartfelt photos, screenshots of messages, and various other things connected to the artist. From rapper Meek Mill donning an airbrushed “RIP” hoodie covered in Onfroy’s face to his friend and social media star Danielle Bregoli (aka Bhad Bahbie) replicating his iconic “Numb” face tat on her forearm in memoriam.

At the time of his death, XXX was apparently organizing a charity event in his home state, the job of which is now being taken over by his mother as well as his good friend and fellow new artist Ski Mask, who had shared videos of himself crying and shaking at the news of his friend’s death.