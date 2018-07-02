‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tues. July 3: Steffy Thankful After Bill’s Visit, Pregnant Hope Sees Doc

New 'B&B' spoilers promise Steffy has something to be grateful for while Hope pays her first visit to the doctor.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, July 3 promise that Hope (Annika Noelle) will visit Dr. Phillips (Robin Givens), while Steffy will finally feel thankful after Bill pops by for a visit. According to She Knows Soaps, Liam (Scott Clifton), Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), and Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) will decide that death threats are not to be trifled with.

According to Soap Central,“Bill provides Steffy with something to be thankful for when he pays her a surprise visit.” Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) has been living with the threat of Bill (Don Diamont) calling the cops on her mother should she marry Bill. She postponed the wedding as it seemed as if Bill was very serious about his blackmail conditions. To top it off, Taylor’s (Hunter Tylo) mental state was very fragile and she was paranoid that Bill would have her locked up at any time. Now, the latest Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that after a visit with Bill, Steffy will be very grateful. Could there be a correlation between her sudden state of mind and Bill’s visit?

It seems as if Bill could possibly suspend his blackmail threat if Bold and the Beautiful spoilers are anything to go by. Later this week, Steffy will tell Eric (John McCook) and Quinn (Rena Sofer) about her wedding plans, and on Friday will give Liam the good news that they can finally set a date. However, Liam will have his own news to convey about a certain Hope and the baby that she is carrying.

Ridge, Liam, and Thorne will realize that somebody is intent on hurting Hope. Her stalker leaves ominous messages threatening to hurt her and they decide that they cannot take these messages as idle threats. The trio compiles a list of possible subjects. Surprisingly, Hope has made quite a few enemies since her return from Europe, and the amateur detectives may have their work cut out for them. Liam will especially be determined to find the stalker once he learns that Hope is carrying his child later this week.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via Highlight Hollywood, state that Robin Givens will be gracing the soap opera as Doctor Phillips on Tuesday, July 3. Dr. Phillips is an OB-Gyn and was last seen when she helped to deliver Steffy’s baby, Kelly. Hope will be paying her first visit to Dr. Phillips’ practice who will officially confirm that Hope is pregnant. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.