NBA Free Agency: Philadelphia 76ers Re-Sign J.J. Redick To A One-Year Contract

Philadelphia has agreed to a one-year deal with veteran shooting guard J.J. Redick.

J.J. Redick was a key piece for the Philadelphia 76ers last season after signing a lucrative one-year contract with the organization. He was a big part of helping “The Process” become “The Reality” last season as the 76ers were able to make a run to the second round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs. The success from last year has excited the fan base and made players want to play in Philadelphia.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Redick has agreed to a one-year deal with the 76ers. The contract will be worth around $12 to $13 million this season.

At the beginning of the offseason, Redick had made it clear that his preference would be to remain with the 76ers. He enjoyed his 2017-18 season and knew that bigger things could be in store. Following LeBron James heading to the Los Angeles Lakers, teams in the Eastern Conference are even more excited about the possibilities.

During the 2017-18 NBA season with the 76ers, Redick ended up averaging 17.1 points per game to go along with 3.0 assists and 2.5 rebounds. He shot 46.0 percent from the floor overall and cashed in on 42.0 percent of his three-point attempts. Philadelphia simply could not afford to lose that kind of production.

Finding premium shooting in the NBA is a difficult ask and Redick has been one of the best throughout his entire career. Bringing him back was a no-brainer for the 76ers.

Looking ahead at the 2018-19 season, the 76ers are going to be one of the teams to beat in the East. Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons are expected to take another step forward in their development, and Redick is going to be a solid scorer every single night. Add in another piece or two and the 76ers might just have the best chance of competing with the Boston Celtics.

At 34-years-old, a one-year deal makes a lot of sense for Redick. He may want to explore his options again next offseason in free agency with the salary cap expected to rise dramatically.

Philadelphia has also been rumored to be looking at a potential blockbuster trade for San Antonio Spurs’ star Kawhi Leonard. San Antonio has been rumored to be looking at players like Dario Saric, Robert Covington, and Markelle Fultz as part of a Leonard trade package. To this point in time, the 76ers have refrained from offering Fultz.

Expect to see the 76ers look into making more moves this offseason. Whether that move is acquiring Leonard or another piece, the future couldn’t be brighter in Philadelphia.