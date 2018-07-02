Sarah Huckabee Sanders Deserves A ‘Life Sentence’ Of ‘Being Made Uncomfortable’, Says Jennifer Rubin

The MSNBC contributor has no sympathy for the White House spokeswoman.

Jennifer Rubin, the writer of The Washington Post’s “The Right Turn” blog, says that White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders deserves to be “made uncomfortable” for the rest of her life.

As The Daily Caller reports, Rubin appeared on MSNBC’s AM Joy this weekend to talk about the recent decline of civility in politics. The topic has been a part of the national conversation in light of recent incidents of crowds of protesters showing up where Trump administration officials are and then making their thoughts known. And in the case of Sarah Huckabee Sanders, she was recently asked to leave a Washington-area restaurant by the owner, who refused to serve her on “moral grounds.”

For Rubin, she thinks that Sanders needs to be hassled by protesters for the rest of her life.

“Sarah Huckabee has no right to live a life of no fuss, no muss, after lying to the press — after inciting against the press. These people should be made uncomfortable, and, I think that’s a life sentence frankly.”

Jennifer Rubin now maintains that people who work for the Trump admin should be harassed publicly as a 'Life Sentence' – she is also still described as conservative by the @washingtonpost https://t.co/jkbhgtTVMF — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) July 2, 2018

Rubin is also concerned about the way the Trump administration as a whole treats the press. And she has some ideas for how journalists in the White House Briefing Room should respond.

“The next time that Sarah Huckabee Sanders or the president starts in with ‘fake news’ or ‘enemy of the people,’ I would suggest one of two things: either the entire press core walk out of the briefing room — why should they put on air a coded word to every nut case in America to come after them? So, get up and leave. Or, in unison, holler back.”

By some measures, the divide between Americans over the issue of Donald Trump has taken a turn for the worse in recent weeks. In the light of protesters converging on the homes and dinner destinations of some Trump officials, some Trump opponents, such as Maxine Waters, have suggested that such protests should be a regular occurrence. That suggestion was met with death threats, according to Vox; Waters, for her part, told those who would threaten her that they “better shoot straight.”

Meanwhile, the Trump administration’s hostility towards the press has become a part of the conversation of late, as well. Last week, right-wing supporter Milo Yiannopoulos suggested that “armed vigilantes” should start “gunning down” reporters. Yiannopoulos later said that he was joking and was taken out of context, according to KABC-TV (Los Angeles).