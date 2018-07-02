Kourtney Kardashian’s Kids Hang With Younes Bendjima While On Vacation In Portofino

Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Younes Bendjima have been living it up in Italy over the past two weeks. The couple has now been joined by the reality star’s children, Mason, eight, Penelope, five, and Reign, three, and are having some fun family time overseas.

According to a July 2 report by The Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima were photographed having a sweet moment with Kardashian’s daughter, Penelope, while vacationing in Portofino on Monday. Younes carried and cuddled little “P” as the family calls her, as the group made their way down to the beach to start off a new week in Italy.

Before the children joined them on vacation, Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima spent many days together in Italy on their own. The couple first traveled to Rome, where they were seen wining and dining as well as checking out some of the biggest tourist attractions such as the Trevi Fountain. From there, the pair traveled to Capri, where they were spotted living it up on a yacht while sunning themselves, picnicking on the boat, and kissing as they swam in the crystal clear water. They also explored a cave while on their romantic getaway.

Later, Kourtney’s three children as well as her good friend, Simon Huck, joined the couple on the vacation and they began to do more family-oriented activities. Days later they left Capri for Portofino, where they are currently staying.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima have seemingly been enjoying themselves while vacationing in Italy. The pair has been spotted packing on major PDA all over the country. In addition, Kourtney has been showing off her toned bikini body with an array of designer swimsuits. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s trim physique has been making headlines, and even her sisters couldn’t help but comment on it.

However, it seems that Kourtney’s former boyfriend, Scott Disick, may deserve the credit when it comes to Kardashian’s rocking bikini body.

“In a weird way, she has Scott to thank for her incredible bikini body because he’s the reason she started working out so much. She was in a really dark place and trying to deal with all the emotions from their toxic relationship and the only thing that really helped her cope was exercise. It was her savior and the sweet side effect is she got this amazing revenge body,” an insider told Hollywood Life.