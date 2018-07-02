‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Enjoys ‘Family Time’ With Boyfriend Randall Emmett [Video]

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett are getting serious.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett seem to be acting as a family with his two children, London and Rylee.

According to a new Instagram post, the busy film producer recently arrived home to Los Angeles — and to his Vanderpump Rules star girlfriend and his kids.

“The squad is back! Family tiiiiiime,” Kent captioned the sweet clip.

Kent and Emmett have been dating one another for two and a half years and appear to be on the cusps of an engagement. Not only does the couple spend tons of time with one another at Emmett’s home in Bel Air, Emmett has actually bought Kent a diamond promise ring to assure her of his commitment to their relationship.

Although Kent and Emmett aren’t engaged at the moment, Emmett did ask for Kent’s hand in marriage prior to the April passing of her father, Kent Burningham, which Kent recently confirmed.

For the past couple of seasons of Vanderpump Rules, Kent has made her relationship public but when it comes to Emmett, he has not yet been seen on the show and isn’t expected to be seen anytime soon. After all, with a successful career in television and movie production, he doesn’t exactly need the Bravo TV paycheck in the way that other members of the show do.

During an interview with Jenny McCarthy for her Sirius XM show, The Jenny McCarthy Show, Lala Kent took aim at Randall Emmett’s ex-wife, Ambyr Childers, slamming her for making a series of text messages sent between the two of them public.

“I know when things should be made public and I know when things should not. And so I thought that was in very poor taste of her,” Kent told McCarthy weeks ago, via Reality Blurb.

In the text messages sent between Kent and Childers, it was revealed that Childers had allegedly upset Kent by saying something mean about her to one of her kids, who later told the reality star about it. In turn, Kent slammed Childers for being unable to hold a man and Childers fired back by labeling Kent as her former husband’s “mistress.”

“I just have nothing really bad to say about her because I don’t know her. You know? I just know that she posted something that I sent privately and I think that speaks volumes about her character,” Kent continued. “So I’ve just learned my lesson and I don’t engage with people who have nothing to lose.”

Vanderpump Rules will return to Bravo TV later this year for Season 7.