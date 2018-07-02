Malia Obama Rings In The Big 2-0 At Surf Lodge In Montauk

Former first daughter Malia Obama will no longer be a teenager later this week, and the Harvard University student welcomed her 20s in style in a fun party at the Surf Lodge in Montauk.

According to a report from The Daily Mail, the date of Obama’s birthday is actually July 4, but she took to the favorite first daughter hotspot on Saturday to celebrate the weekend before with a group of friends. She dressed casually for a day at the beach wearing a simple white t-shirt and patterned bikini bottoms, which she paired with comfy sneakers. Completing her ensemble, she wore dark sunglasses, and her long hair fell around her shoulders in beachy waves, which is a change from the braids she sported in early June.

Obama’s group reportedly arrived, and they stayed at the favorite Hamptons hangout for about an hour just smoking cigarettes, eating snacks, dancing, and partying. The first daughter appeared to drink coconut water during her celebration.

An insider told the publication, “At one point she was just standing in a bikini. She wasn’t in a good state, I can tell you that.”

She’s well acquainted with the Surf Lodge in Montauk because Obama also celebrated her 19th birthday there last year, and she even remembered names of the staff from her previous visit greeting them as she entered with Secret Service agents tagging along to ensure her safety.

Not long ago, current first daughter Tiffany Trump enjoyed an evening at Surf Lodge, Inquisitr reported. Trump hung out with Naomi Biden, Joe Biden’s granddaughter, at the venue during World Oceans Day and enjoyed a concert by singer Jaden Smith.

Before arriving this year, the former first daughter, Malia Obama, was in New York City near Greenwich Village with an unidentified male friend having a good time and laughing.

Hollywood Life reported that the soon-to-be birthday girl looked gorgeous in the Big Apple wearing a free-spirited summer style to beat the intense NYC heat, which hit the 90s over the weekend. Obama paired a gray cropped top with high-waisted jeans from Topshop. She finished the summery look with comfy white tennis shoes for easy walking around the big city.

Last summer, Malia Obama interned with the Weinstein Company during her summer break from Harvard University, but this year, there’s no word on her official summer plans. However, in the fall, she’s expected to return to the Ivy League school as a college sophomore and continue her studies.