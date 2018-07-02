Sarah Jessica Parker Hits Montauk Beach In Black Bathing Suit

The HBO star shows off her fabulous figure in a simple one-piece.

Sarah Jessica Parker is known for her fashionable style while out on the streets of New York City, but the actress is also a standout on the beaches of Montauk. The 53-year-old Sex and the City star recently wowed onlookers as she debuted a simple black one-piece during a beach day in Montauk, New York. The Daily Mail posted pictures of Parker on the Hamptons beach, where she no doubt blew everyone else out of the water.

Parker showed off her toned, tattoo-free figure in the simple suit. The actress also sported sunglasses and was carrying a summertime beach read in her hand as she walked along the sand. Parker, who shares 15-year-old son James Wilkie, and nine-year-old twins Marion Loretta and Tabitha Hodge with husband Matthew Broderick, was later photographed sitting near the water’s edge as she read her book.

Sarah Jessica Parker is lucky to have good genetics, but her fabulous figure also comes from a bit of hard work. In a past interview with Sirius XM Radio’s John Benjamin Hickey, Parker revealed that running was once a big part of her workout routine.

“I was about do Honeymoon In Vegas and before that I was off to do another movie in Iowa and the producer of Honeymoon in Vegas was very concerned about me being fit for Honeymoon in Vegas,” Parker said, according to E! News. So, they sent a treadmill to Iowa. I would very diligently go out every single day and run like a lunatic to [C+C Music Factory’s “Everybody Dance Now”].

Sarah Jessica Parker, 53, proves she doesn't age as she displays a very toned figure in a simple black bathing suit https://t.co/jg27d8oCVD — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 2, 2018

Parker went on to explain that after running in Iowa she ran like a fiend while shooting the 1990s movie Honeymoon in Vegas.

“We went to Vegas and I had a treadmill also in my room and I would get up every morning and run,” Parker said.

The future mother of three famously rocked a tiny black bikini in the 1992 film, and a couple decades (and three kids) later she’s still looking fabulous in a basic black suit. Of course, it doesn’t hurt that SJP eats well and walks just about everywhere in New York City, where she lives with her family.

This isn’t the first time Sarah Jessica Parker has been spotted in her beachwear outside of the Big Apple. In the past, Parker has been photographed wearing a navy one-piece swimsuit while on vacation in Kefalonia, Greece, and in a sexy swimsuit during a vacation in Ibiza with pal Anderson Cooper and his boyfriend.

Sarah Jessica Parker currently stars on the HBO drama, Divorce.