Alice In Chains Announces New Album, Shares New Single ‘So Far Under’

It’s been nearly five years since Alice in Chains’ The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here was released. The band has kept quiet since and has only done sporadic touring. Back in May, the band surprised fans and released a new single titled “The One You Know,” and now it seems that fans can expect a lot more where that came from.
Rainier Fog will be the band’s sixth studio album and third with new lead singer William DuVall, who replaced the original singer Layne Staley after he passed in 2001. This will also be the band’s first album to be recorded in Seattle since their 1995 self-titled album. Rainier Fog is set to be released on August 24; fans can pre-order the album at the Alice in Chains website. The album comes in several deluxe editions as well as vinyl, CD, and digital pre-orders.
Speaking to Rolling Stone, vocalist/lead guitarist Jerry Cantrell commented on the band’s first single “The One You Know.”
“This song is a little homage to all of that: where we come from, who we are, all of the triumphs, all of the tragedies, lives lived.”
The album itself is a tribute to the city of Seattle, where the band is from. The album takes its name from Washington state’s Mount Rainier which overlooks the region.
Watch the video for “The One You Know” below.
“The One You Know” is the first track off of Rainier Fog, and it’s clear the album is going to be heavier than its predecessor. The track is a snarling rock tour de force with dissonant riffs and vocal harmonies between Cantrell and lead singer William DuVall. Fans of the band’s earlier work won’t be disappointed.
In an interview with Kerrang!, frontman William DuVall talked about the band’s newest single “So Far Under” in which he wrote and plays lead guitar on.
“It’s about feeling completely up against it – outnumbered, surrounded, facing seemingly unbeatable odds and being really pi**ed off about it…It was inspired by personal circumstances, as well as events in the wider world.”
“So Far Under” is classic Alice in Chains at its finest. The new single meshes the band’s earlier sound with some of their newer sounds. Harmonies were always the band’s strong suit and it’s clear here that DuVall, three albums in, is keeping the new chapter of the band alive as well as the band’s grunge-rock spirit.
Listen to the audio of “So Far Under.”
Alice in Chains are currently on tour across North America with dates scheduled until the end of October with the tour wrapping up in Florida. It’s unclear whether the band will announce another tour after the release of Rainier Fog. See if the band is hitting your town below!
Alice In Chains 2018 Tour Dates:
July 3 – Berlin, Germany – Huxley’s Neue Welt
July 4 – Cologne, Germany – Live Music Hall
July 5 – Werchter, Belgium – Rock Werchter
July 7 -Montreux, Switzerland – Montreux Jazz Festival
July 8 – Belford, France – Les Eurockeennes 30
July 10 – Milan, Italy – Ippodromo Snai San Siro
July 13 – Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival
July 14 – Lisboa, Portugal – NOS Alive
July 17 – Tel Aviv, Israel – Caesarea
July 18 – Tel Aviv, Israel – Caesarea
Aug 22 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre
August 25 – Seattle, Washington – White River Amphitheatre
August 26 – Portland, Oregon – Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre
Aug 28 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amp
Aug 29 – Los Angeles, CA – Palladium
Aug 31 – Riverside, CA – Riverside Municipal Auditorium
Sept 1 – Las Vegas, NV – The Pearl
Sept 3 – Tucson, AZ – Tucson Music Hall
Sept 4 – El Paso, TX – Abraham Chavez Theatre
Sept 6 – Austin, TX – ACL Live
Sept 7 – Houston, TX – Revention Music Center
Sept 8 – Dallas, TX – Pavilion @ Toyota Music Factory
Sept 10 – Tulsa, OK – Brady Theatre
Sept 11 – Kansas City, MO – Midland Theatre
Sept 13 – Denver, CO – Fillmore
Sept 15 – Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre
Sept 16 – San Diego – KAABOO
October 14 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival
October 16 – Salt Lake City – The Depot
October 18 – Colorado Springs – Pikes Peak Center
October 20 – Newkirk, OK – First Council Casino
October 21 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theater
October 23 – New Orleans – Saenger Theatre
October 24 – Birmingham, AL – BJCC Concert Hall
October 26 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre
October 27 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live
October 28 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Events Center