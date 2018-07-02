Ariana Grande Pal Claims ‘Money Is No Object’ For Quickie Wedding To Pete Davidson

In a report published by Radar Online, it appears that Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are wasting no time in planning an extravagant white-wash wedding on a to-be-determined date, adding how they’ve established that money will be no object in its planning.

In what appears to be a whirlwind romance for the two celebrities, Grande and Davidson began dating, and then subsequently got engaged and bought a home together in a time span that barely has elapsed a few weeks. With all of these quick-moving decisions from the pair, it comes at way less of a shock to hear of them planning for their big day.

An insider for Radar told the publication that “Ariana couldn’t be more excited for her big day and everyone is expecting that they’ll make this happen sooner rather than later.”

Of course, the singer, who is known for her outlandish outfits, quirky personality, and charisma, plans to interject all of that into her big day, with the source claiming that “Ariana wants to pull out all the stops and have the wedding of her dreams. She’s worth a fortune and is planning to put millions of dollars into the ceremony and reception.”

To further corroborate this, the source added that “Ariana wants a big Hollywood affair with a designer princess dress, gourmet food and ice sculptures.”

In relation to how the pair plans on delegating the funds necessary to host such an over the top bash, reportedly “Ariana has a lot more money than Pete, so she’ll be footing the bill.”

The source continued by stating that “It’s going to be all about her and she’s handpicking every expensive detail. She wants it to be the biggest celebrity wedding ever!”

The pair had only confirmed their relationship together on Wednesday, May 30, with a quirky Instagram photo captioned “The chamber of secrets has been opened,” She also shared a photo of him sweetly kissing her on the cheek on Thursday, May 31, and captioned it: “I thought u into my life???? woah! look at my mind????⚡????.”

Prior to dating Davidson, Grande was in a relationship with rapper Mac Miller. They announced in May that they were going their separate ways after two years of dating. The break-up, however, was met with a lot of firing back from fans, claiming Grande moved too quickly into her new entanglement. However, it appears with the speed things are progressing with the two, that Grande has found something in this new relationship that she has not before.