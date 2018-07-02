‘Counting On’ Stars Fighting Shotgun Wedding Rumors After Quickie Wedding In Arkansas

Why did Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson move up their wedding date six months?

Rumors of yet another Duggar family shotgun wedding have swirled around newlyweds Josiah Duggar and new bride Lauren Swanson after the two abruptly pushed up their wedding date from New Year’s Eve 2019 to this past June 30.

The couple, who walked down the aisle at the John Brown University Cathedral of the Ozarks in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, on June 30, were originally planning a big New Year’s Eve bash, Duggar style. But as Radar Online reported, the two moved up their wedding date at the last minute!

The Duggar family is known amongst fans for scheduling wedding dates and then abruptly switching gears and tying the knot sooner than later. Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband fueled the rumor mill that she was pregnant before marriage after the Counting On star announced she was three months pregnant shortly after her wedding in May of 2017.

The couple welcomed their first son Gideon on February 23, 2018. Joy-Anna did not post many social media pics throughout her pregnancy, adding fuel to the fire that her quickie nuptials were a shotgun wedding.

Duggar and Swanson revealed in a statement to Us Weekly that they were thrilled to have tied the knot. The bride is just 18-years-old. The groom is just 21.

“What a joy it is to be husband and wife! Our wedding day was absolutely perfect! What was even more perfect was to see my beautiful bride walking down the aisle. We are so thankful the Lord has brought us to this place and we can’t wait to begin our journey as husband and wife!” said the couple.

Duggar and Swanson began courting in January of 2018 and got engaged in March. In the Duggar clan, courting is done with the intention of marriage to see if a couple is a good match moving forward as husband and wife. Courting in the Duggar family always comes with a set of rules and regulations followed by the couple, including no frontal hugs, no kissing, and no dating without a chaperone present.

Swanson’s father Dwain Swanson officiated at the ceremony, which featured a theme of flowers, wood, and iron according to Radar Online. The couple’s wedding colors were grey, blue, pink, and olive. The reception featured desserts including cupcakes, a candy bar, and a strawberry shortcake-flavored, heart-shaped wedding cake.

Duggar and Swanson’s courtship and quickie wedding will likely be featured on the latest season of TLC’s Counting On, which debuts Monday, July 30 on TLC.