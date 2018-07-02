Los Angeles Lakers: Skip Bayless Says LeBron James Was ‘Born To Be A Laker’

Skip Bayless of 'Undisputed' stated that he believes LeBron James was 'born to be a Laker.'

Skip Bayless is known for his unpopular hot takes on many different sports topics, but there was one point that he made after LeBron James chose to sign a four-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers that many fans would not argue with. That point was that James joining the Lakers simply felt like destiny.

During a segment on his show, Undisputed, Bayless made it clear that he thinks James was supposed to join the Lakers at some point in his career.

“LeBron was born to be a Los Angeles Laker… He was born to play for the man whose game he’s most compared to… He’s Magic; he was never Michael Jordan.”

Over the past few years, the narrative surrounding James was that he is chasing Michael Jordan to become the best player of all time. While many believe that he has already earned that title, the comparisons between James and Jordan’s games have increased. That is something that is nearly impossible to do.

James and Magic Johnson, however, is a much easier comparison. The two players are much more similar.

Los Angeles is a place where many of the all-time greats have played at least portions of their careers. It was too good of an opportunity for James to pass up. As much as he loves the city of Cleveland, the opportunity to play in L.A. and help make them competitive again was too much for him to pass up.

"LeBron was born to be a Los Angeles Laker… He was born to play for the man whose game he's most compared to … He's Magic; he was never Michael Jordan." — @RealSkipBayless weighs in on LA-Bron pic.twitter.com/FuEYUPrD9c — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 2, 2018

Last season with the Cavaliers, James showed that he is not ready to allow age to slow him down just yet. He ended up averaging 27.5 points per game to go along with 9.1 assists and 8.6 rebounds. James took his game to a new level in the NBA Playoffs with 34.0 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 9.0 assists.

Kobe Bryant has also come out publicly to welcome James to Los Angeles and has stated that he loves the big move for the Lakers.

It will be entertaining to watch the Lakers next season. Since landing James, they have signed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Lance Stephenson, and JaVale McGee. Those players are all quality role players, although Stephenson and James playing on the same team had the media in a frenzy.

Johnson and James teaming up for the next three or four years is going to be fun for fans in L.A. Getting the Lakers back into the playoffs will be good for the NBA.

James may go into the Hall of Fame as a member of the Cavaliers, but it’s hard to argue with Bayless that James was born to be a member of the Lakers.