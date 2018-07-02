‘Big Brother’ Veterans React To Swaggy C’s Season 20 Gameplay

The cocky contestant has turned off some fans of the CBS reality show.

Swaggy C is in the house—the Big Brother house, that is. The self-nicknamed Connecticut day trader has already received a lot of buzz on social media since his debut as a BB20 star, although he’s not the top trending houseguest, much to his dismay.

“I don’t know what America was thinking, but clearly they messed up,” Swaggy C said on the most recent episode of Big Brother 20. “Clearly they are against me. But it’s cool. I am still Swaggy regardless, and I’m going to win.”

Swaggy C, whose real name is Chris, has attracted the attention of several past Big Brother stars—and they seem to either love him or hate him. The most vocal anti-Swaggy C veteran is Evel Dick Donato. The Big Brother Season 8 champ posted to Twitter to call out Swaggy as the “play too hard, too fast guy.” Indeed, Swaggy C’s cockiness has already dominated his game, and it could lead to his demise if he doesn’t tone it down.

Donato also posted that Swaggy C needs to get the “crap app” so he can get a dose of reality regarding his standing on the CBS reality show. The “crap app” is part of this season’s Big Brother App Store twist.

In addition to Evel Dick, Big Brother Season 15 champ Andy Herren revealed that if he were in the house he’d “immediately evict anyone who calls himself Swaggy C.” The official Big Brother Twitter page even called out Swaggy C for his comment that he wasn’t looking for a “showmance” minutes before he started a showmance with fellow houseguest Bayleigh Dayton.

You can see the tweets from the Big Brother vets below.

Swaggy C won't be in the

house long

Play too hard, too fast guy#BB20 — EvelDick (@EvelDick) June 29, 2018

Swaggy C needs the crap app next week to put him in his place#BB20 — EvelDick (@EvelDick) July 2, 2018

Swaggy C: "I"m the greatest! Was there any doubt I wouldn't win?!" ***Swaggy C is evicted week 2*** Also, if I were in the house I'd immediately evict anyone who calls himself Swaggy C. #BB20 — Andy Herren (@AndyHerren) June 28, 2018

While Evel Dick and Andy Herren aren’t fans of Swaggy C’s attitude and gameplay, a few other Big Brother veterans are giving him the benefit of the doubt. Big Brother legend Dan Gheesling admitted he likes Swaggy so far, while Jessica Graf and Dominique Cooper also seem to be fans of this season’s standout houseguest. Check out their tweets below.

I like Swaggy C so far – seems dialed in and trying to make a show. Super early but ???????? #BB20 — Dan Gheesling (@DanGheesling) June 29, 2018

Swaggy C falling asleep through meditation made me love him more! — Jessica Graf (@thejessicagraf) June 29, 2018

In his Big Brother bio interview posted by CBS, Swaggy C revealed that his favorite acts member of all time is Paul Abrahamian, the two-time runner-up who fell shy of the $500,000 grand prize two summers in a row.

“That man got robbed of a million dollars,” Swaggy said. “He is a Top 5 Big Brother player of all time and he didn’t even WIN.”

Do YOU think Swaggy C made an ‘idiot’ decision during ‘Big Brother’ Season 20 premiere? [POLL] https://t.co/ZJqgqpPDv2 pic.twitter.com/IBscv2Ro3A — Gold Derby (@GoldDerby) June 28, 2018

Swaggy revealed that his strategy to win the Big Brother game is to just be himself.

“Be yourself and things will fall right into place.,” he said. “Be somebody else and things will fall right on your face. Yes, I made that up myself. But it’s a real-life motto for me. At the end of the day, I tend to be SWAGGY and never try to imitate someone else.”

The Big Brother star also revealed he has a “photographic memory.” If that’s true, he will have a real edge in future memory-themed Big Brother competitions—if he makes it in the house that long.

Big Brother Season 20 airs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. and Sundays at 8 p.m. on CBS.