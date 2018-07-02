Trump Crashes A Wedding In New Jersey, Kisses The Bride

Trump surprised Gerald Papa and Jenna Buchholtz during their wedding at the Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster Township, New Jersey

Donald Trump crashed a wedding being held at one of his properties in New Jersey, and the crowd went wild, Huffington Post is reporting.

Gerald Papa and Jenna Buchholtz were tying the knot at the Trump National Golf Course in Jersey when the crowd heard the sounds of Marine One (the helicopter on which the president travels). According to a TMZ reporter who was there, the crowd started getting excited at the prospect of Trump showing up – and sure enough, show up he did, along with Melania.

In the video of the event, which you can see below, Trump told the crowd to “take care of” the bride and groom. He then shook the bride’s hand and pulled her in for a kiss. The crowd went wild.

In case you were wondering if the bride and groom were annoyed at having the President of the United States crash their wedding – apparently they were thrilled. Considering that they were members at a Trump property – a property whose fee to join is in the tens of thousands of dollars – yes, they were glad to have him there. On person could even be heard saying “Oh god” as Trump and Melania left the room.

As it turns out, at that particular Trump property, according to an old brochure obtained by The New York Times, if Trump happens to show up “on your big day, he will likely stop in & congratulate the happy couple.”

Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP Images

In fact, Trump has shown up at several weddings on his various properties throughout his presidency, according to Elite Daily.

Last year, for example, Trump crashed at least three weddings at the same New Jersey property. And in all cases, the bride and groom were glad to have him show up. After all, it would be unlikely that someone who isn’t a Trump fan would be a member at a Trump golf course, especially considering the high prices involved.

Also last year, Trump crashed a wedding at his Mar-a-Lago property in Florida. In that instance, not only did Trump show up and shake hands and such, he grabbed the microphone and gave a speech.

The timing, according to Elite Daily writer Daniella Bondar, was a little tone-deaf, considering that hours earlier he had just spoken with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe about North Korea having launched an intermediate-range missile. What’s more, Trump suggested to Abe that he (Abe) should say something to the bride and groom. Abe, for his part, did not.