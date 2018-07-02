Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Insane Abs In A Sports Bra And Leggings

JLo is revealing her incredible abs.

Jennifer Lopez is proving once again that she’s certainly not afraid to show off her seriously toned body. Daily Mail published new candid photos of JLo out and about in her home of New York City on July 1 where she was proudly putting her insane abs on display in a white crop top and tight leggings.

Jennifer was revealing her six-pack while sporting her workout gear in the big apple, teaming her white sports bra with light patterned leggings, a white mesh jacket, and matching white sneakers as she strolled around the streets.

Just Jared also shared some candid snaps of the star strolling around the Big Apple and reported that the mom of two was on her way to the gym.

Jennifer opted to have her hair scraped back into a bun in the paparazzi photo and rocked a huge pair of shades to shield her eyes from the sun amid the New York heatwave, which the site reported rocketed to a scorching 95 degrees over the weekend.

Amid the intense heat, JLo also appeared to be keeping her makeup very minimal as she stepped out in NYC to work out and keep her toned body in shape.

The latest photo of JLo making her way to the gym came shortly after Daily Mail revealed that the star sported multi-coloured print leggings and a white hoodie as she worked out once again in the big city.

Showing off her toned legs in another tight pair of leggings, Lopez sported the same large sunglasses.

One day earlier, the superstar singer and actress continued her New York City takeover as she was spotted by Daily Mail walking the streets in a white tank top and black skirt.

Jennifer was shopping with her 10-year-old daughter Emme as well as boyfriend Alex Rodriguez’s two daughters, 13-year-old Natasha and 10-year-old Ella.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Lopez has been open about her passion of working out and exercising in the past, admitting to Us Weekly in 2015 that it’s very rare for her to ever skip a workout.

“Sometimes, I work too late the night before and I’m like, ‘Ugh, I can’t do this.’ But I tell myself, ‘Just do it. It’s only an hour,'” Jennifer explained to the site of her dedication to exercising and keeping her body in shape.

“It’s just talking yourself off the ledge of being a lazy bum,” Lopez added of getting her mind and body in gear.

#backlot #NBCU A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Mar 12, 2018 at 2:28pm PDT

JLo then added in the interview with the magazine three years ago that she often sees photos of herself in her twenties and thinks she actually looks better today in her 40s.

“I see pictures of myself in my twenties and go, ‘Oh, I look better now!'” Lopez admitted of being in the best shape of her life.