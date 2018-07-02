‘Young And The Restless’ Alum Justin Hartley Twerks Funny Bone In New Comedy ‘Little’

'Y&R' and 'This is Us' star to star in new film set to be released in 2019.

Young and the Restless alum Justin Hartley has scored a role in Little, a comedy set to be released in 2019. According to She Knows Soaps, Hartley has just signed on for this Universal movie which promises to be a barrel of laughs while taking a look at the too-real pressures of adulthood.

Y&R fans will remember Hartley as the last Adam Newman. He received critical acclaim for his portrayal of Victor Newman’s dark, yet magnetic, son. Later his talents took him to NBC’s This Is Us, where he currently portrays the role of Kevin Pearson.

“I’m so pumped about joining Y&R – I watch it all the time and can’t wait to get in there and get my hands dirty!”

Although it is not yet known what part he will play in Little, the actor will work with the likes of Regina Hall (Scary Movies franchise), Issa Rae (Insecure), and rising teenage star Marsai Martin (Diane Johnson in Black-ish). According to IMDb, the movie will be directed by Tina Gordon Chism. She also wrote a previous draft of the movie together with Tracey Oliver, who was the writer of Girls Trip. The final script, however, was written by Camilla Blackett, who is well-known for her work on Fresh off the Boat and New Girl. The film is to be produced by Will Packer.

“It’s all about story and character with me, and I don’t care if the job is on daytime or prime time or the web. Hey, give me a good character and someone to listen, and I’ll do my acting on a street corner.”

Little will explore themes of self-discovery walloped with a good dose of humor. The storyline centers around a young woman who struggles to face the harsh realities of adulthood. She gets the chance to return to her childhood when the daily pressures of life become too much for her to bear.

Variety reported that 13-year-old Martin originally pitched the story idea for Little and has also agreed to be one of the film’s executive producers. The pic for the studio will be overseen by Erik Baiers and Mika Pryce (The Love Guru). Packer has produced blockbusters such as the Think Like a Man series, Ride Along, and Girls Trip. In addition, two additional comedies will also be released by Packer in late 2019.

Little is set to be released on September 20, 2019.