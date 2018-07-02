Trump Is ‘Erratic And Arrogant,’ Says Mexico’s New President, Andrés Obrador

He's written a book called 'Oye, Trump' ('Listen Up, Trump').

Donald Trump is “erratic and arrogant,” according to Mexico’s incoming new president, Andrés Obrador, who has written a book critical of him.

As The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports, all of the candidates who ran for president in Mexico’s most recent presidential election had, at one time or another, said things that were critical of Trump. But perhaps none so much as the former mayor of Mexico City, who once wrote a book about Trump.

Titled Oye, Trump (Listen Up, Trump), the book is mostly comprised of parts of speeches Obrador gave while on a tour of the U.S. The book was largely critical of Mexico’s relationship with the U.S.

Similarly, Obrador has compared how Trump and his associates have spoken of Mexicans to the way Nazis once spoke of Jews. He called Trump “erratic and arrogant.” And he is no fan of Trump’s proposed border wall and says Trump has used language intended to “insult, denigrate and discriminate” in trying to rally support for the wall.

“[The border wall] goes against humanity, it goes against intelligence and against history.”

As far as the proposed border wall is concerned, Trump has repeatedly vowed that not only will there be a border wall, but that Mexico is going to pay for it.

Mexico’s outgoing president, Enrique Peña Nieto, has told Trump more than once that Mexico has no intention of paying for any proposed border wall. Obrador, for his part, is equally unlikely to be interested in paying for the wall.

“The wall and the demagoguery of patriotism are no match for the dignity and humanity of the American people.”

Border wall aside, Obrador has promised that U.S.-Mexico relations will be friendly, but that Mexico will not be bullied by its neighbor to the north. Obrador promises “a friendly relationship with the government of the United States, but not one of subordination.”

Trump, for his part, extended his congratulations to Obrador in a Sunday tweet.

“Congratulations to Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on becoming the next President of Mexico. I look very much forward to working with him. There is much to be done that will benefit both the United States and Mexico!”

According to Newsweek, Obrador has been called Mexico’s version of Donald Trump. That’s not because of Obrador’s politics, of course – Obrador is an avowed and unapologetic leftist. Rather, he got that designation because he, like Trump, appealed to a populist base for his popularity and eventual election win.