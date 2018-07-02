‘Cake Boss’ Star Buddy Valastro Says He Feels ‘So Much Better’ After Losing 35 Pounds

Following his dramatic weight loss, Buddy Valastro is basically a new man.

As the Inquisitr reported a few weeks ago, the Cake Boss star recently took to Instagram, debuting a new look after a dramatic slim down. Valastro, who had carried extra weight around his midsection for quite some time, looked incredibly proud of his accomplishments, standing alongside lovely wife Lisa in the snapshot.

And now the 41-year-old is opening up about what it took for him to drop the weight. In an interview with People, Buddy says that a program called Optavia helped him to shed 35 pounds. The program was recommended to him by his brother-in-law and required him to eat six small meals a day.

“There’s a million ways to lose weight. This worked for me — you just have to find what works for you and try to stick to it,” Valastro said.

Even though he’s already lost a ton of weight, Valastro says that he still has 15 more pounds to go before he reaches his goal weight. Of the weight loss, Valastro just said that it was just time for him to lose some weight.

“I just woke up one morning and looked at myself and was like, ‘Come on, you’ve gotta stop eating. It wasn’t like a health scare or anything like that it really was really just, I wasn’t moving the same and was feeling kind of sluggish.”

The Cake Boss star also claimed that prior to the diet, he had poor eating habits. For example, the father of four says that he was doing the opposite of what he was supposed to do, skipping breakfast and just having a cup of coffee instead. By lunch, he was starving and wanted to scarf down two pieces of pizza.

And the weight loss isn’t just to look good, it’s to feel good as well.

“I’m not doing it because I’m trying to look good, I’m doing it to feel better. I feel so much better now. But when you do lose weight, you feel good, you do look better, and you know, your clothes fit.”

While it may be hard to eat healthy with his occupation of being a baker, Buddy says that he still needs to taste things to make sure they’re good. But now instead of eating a ton of stuff, he’ll just have a lick to make sure the product is up to standards.

Professionally, Valastro is also doing extremely well with over 22 locations of his flagship Carlo’s Bakery and three locations of his Italian restaurant, Buddy V’s. It certainly pays to be Buddy!