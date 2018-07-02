Busy Philipps Works Out In A Black Bikini In New Vacation Video

Busy Philipps is proving that she can get her workouts in anywhere and while wearing anything at all in new videos she shared with her followers on Instagram. Daily Mail reports that the mom of two – most famous for her roles in Cougar Town, Dawson’s Creek, and White Chicks – showed off her exercise routine in a patterned black bikini while outside in the fresh air.
The site shared the videos the mom of two uploaded to Instagram Stories over the weekend, which showed her laying down and repeatedly lifting her leg as well as dancing up a storm – all while wearing a black bikini.
The actress was wearing a black bikini top and high waisted bottoms as revealed on the social media site that she was streaming the dance-inspired fitness method LEKfit while enjoying some time in the sun. Philipps also added a number of crying laughing emojis to the post.
In another upload to Instagram Stories, Busy could be seen jumping and dancing around in her bikini in front of the camera.
She wrote on the clip, “Dance like no one’s watching” and then jokingly added, “except when, you know, you then post it for everyone to see” alongside three more crying laughing emojis.
Busy’s toned body was on full display in the new bikini videos she shared with her 1 million followers, including her flat stomach.
The star then appeared to suggest that she was vacationing somewhere in the South while posting a photo showing the results of her outdoor workout session.
Daily Mail reports that Busy shared a close up of her face covered in sweat and wrote, “Turns out a porch in the south is as hot as…”
Philipps has been open about her dedication to fitness, and particularly LEKfit, most recently sharing her love for the exercise routine in an interview with Health Magazine.
If there’s one thing you need to know about our July/Aug cover star @BusyPhilipps it’s that she’s nothing but completely candid on social media, posting about everything from anxiety to body image. “Before social media and the Internet really existed, it was a lot more difficult to get across who you really were,” she says. “So for me, the advent of Twitter, then Instagram and Stories was incredibly freeing, because I felt like I had a direct line to expressing exactly who I feel I am and the things that I struggle with. . One thing Philipps refuses to hide from her followers is her panic attacks: “I grew up in a family where mental health issues are…we’ve got ’em,” she continues. “I’ve had that since I was a kid—racing thoughts, unable to get control of my thoughts, spinning out into paralysis of not being able to do anything and crying hysterically about it, or just feeling totally helpless.” . Of course, coping mechanisms help. “For me, getting the endorphins and the sweat every morning is part of what I think helps me keep it in check.” Tap the link in bio for the full interview! (????: @michelson_ari) #BusyPhilipps
Posing in a red bikini for the cover of the health and fitness magazine, as Inquisitr reported last month, Busy revealed in the interview about her exercise and diet techniques that using the routine has made her butt “higher and tighter.”
She also added that she thinks her toned “legs are pretty amazing, if I do say so myself.”
Philipps also told Health that she tries to work out a very impressive seven days a week, but isn’t so strict on her herself on the days when she just doesn’t feel like hitting the gym.
“I work out seven days most weeks, but I’m also not hard on myself. If I wake up and I’m exhausted… then I’ll give myself a break,” she said of her slightly more laid-back approach to working out. “I also think there’s a point where I know to push through, ’cause I’ll feel better after I do it.”