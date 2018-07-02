Busy Philipps Works Out In A Black Bikini In New Vacation Video

Busy is getting her work out in in a bikini.

Busy Philipps is proving that she can get her workouts in anywhere and while wearing anything at all in new videos she shared with her followers on Instagram. Daily Mail reports that the mom of two – most famous for her roles in Cougar Town, Dawson’s Creek, and White Chicks – showed off her exercise routine in a patterned black bikini while outside in the fresh air.

The site shared the videos the mom of two uploaded to Instagram Stories over the weekend, which showed her laying down and repeatedly lifting her leg as well as dancing up a storm – all while wearing a black bikini.

The actress was wearing a black bikini top and high waisted bottoms as revealed on the social media site that she was streaming the dance-inspired fitness method LEKfit while enjoying some time in the sun. Philipps also added a number of crying laughing emojis to the post.

In another upload to Instagram Stories, Busy could be seen jumping and dancing around in her bikini in front of the camera.

She wrote on the clip, “Dance like no one’s watching” and then jokingly added, “except when, you know, you then post it for everyone to see” alongside three more crying laughing emojis.

Busy’s toned body was on full display in the new bikini videos she shared with her 1 million followers, including her flat stomach.

The star then appeared to suggest that she was vacationing somewhere in the South while posting a photo showing the results of her outdoor workout session.

Daily Mail reports that Busy shared a close up of her face covered in sweat and wrote, “Turns out a porch in the south is as hot as…”

Philipps has been open about her dedication to fitness, and particularly LEKfit, most recently sharing her love for the exercise routine in an interview with Health Magazine.

Posing in a red bikini for the cover of the health and fitness magazine, as Inquisitr reported last month, Busy revealed in the interview about her exercise and diet techniques that using the routine has made her butt “higher and tighter.”

She also added that she thinks her toned “legs are pretty amazing, if I do say so myself.”

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Philipps also told Health that she tries to work out a very impressive seven days a week, but isn’t so strict on her herself on the days when she just doesn’t feel like hitting the gym.

“I work out seven days most weeks, but I’m also not hard on myself. If I wake up and I’m exhausted… then I’ll give myself a break,” she said of her slightly more laid-back approach to working out. “I also think there’s a point where I know to push through, ’cause I’ll feel better after I do it.”