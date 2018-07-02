‘SNL’ Star Pulls Epic Prank On ‘Weekend Update’ Host, Superstar Girlfriend During Intimate Birthday Dinner

The NBC star's hilarious clap back on Instagram!

Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost was on the receiving end of an epic prank pulled by his “Weekend Update” co-host Michael Che as Jost and superstar girlfriend Scarlett Johansson shared an intimate dinner out.

Entertainment Tonight reported that in celebration of Jost’s 36th birthday on Friday, June 29, he and Johansson went out for what they believed would be a quiet and casual dinner together. Little did they know that Jost’s “Weekend Update” co-anchor, Michael Che, had a special surprise in store for his friend and soon-to-be Emmy co-host.

Che sent a children’s birthday clown to the couple’s table as they attempted to share their intimate meal.

Later, the “Weekend Update” host and SNL co-head writer took to his Instagram story to share a screenshot of a text Jost sent him after the clown entertained them at their table, as reported by Entertainment Tonight.

Jost sent Che a photo of himself with a crown made out balloons. Che then used that pic for his Instagram story and added the caption, “I sent a party clown to Colin’s very intimate birthday dinner.” Johansson looked thrilled by the birthday surprise in the pic.

The birthday boy later sent Che a test which he shared on social media which simply said “Godd****t!” Che’s response to Jost’s text was just a laughing and crying emoji.

Both Che and Jost were both promoted to co-head writers on SNL in December 2017. The duo was also chosen to co-host the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in September. NBC confirmed the Saturday Night Live stars will host the annual event in Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 17.

me & dreamboat @maryellenmatthewsnyc A post shared by Michael Che (@chethinks) on Apr 2, 2018 at 10:51am PDT

“NBC is thrilled to be the home of this year’s Emmy Awards and with Colin and Michael in the driver’s seat as hosts, along with surprise appearances by other cast members of Saturday Night Live,” Robert Greenblatt, Chairman, NBC Entertainment said. “I think we are in for one of the funniest awards shows in a long time.”

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

After a year of dating off the radar, Jost and Johansson made their red carpet debut in April at the premiere of Avengers: Infinity War in Hollywood, California. The couple met during one of the actress’s many turns as both host and guest-star of Saturday Night Live. The first time she hosted was the first year Jost was a writer on the NBC series back in 2005 and over the years, their relationship progressed from friends to lovers.

She is a mother to one daughter, Rose Dorothy Dauriac. The baby’s father is the actress’s ex-husband Romain Dauriac. Jost has never been married and has no children.