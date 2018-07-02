Trump Admits Nuclear Deal With North Korea May Not ‘Work Out’ After Claiming To Have ‘Solved’ The Problem

Donald Trump admitted on Sunday that it was “possible” that the denuclearization deal made with Kim Jong-un at the historic summit last month may not “work out.” Trump declared the threat from the hostile nation “solved” on June 15.

The president’s admission comes after a U.S intelligence report stated that North Korea has increased the production of enriched uranium at an undisclosed site. Analysts claim that satellite images in the North Korean city of Hamhung show a missile construction site.

According to The Guardian, the president made the comments during an interview broadcast on Fox Business.

“I made a deal with him, I shook hands with him, I really believe he means it. Now, is it possible? Have I been in deals, have you been in things where people didn’t work out? It’s possible.”

President Trump had a historic meeting with the leader of North Korea last month to discuss denuclearization of the Korean peninsula. The two leaders signed a document that reportedly had no specific commitment from North Korea to end nuclear testing, research, or missile launches.

After the historic summit, President Trump told reporters that the problem with North Korea has been solved because the two leaders signed a “very good” document.

“I have solved that problem. Now, we’re getting it memorialized and all, but that problem is largely solved, and part of the reason is we signed, number one, a very good document.”

Pres. Trump's national security adviser John Bolton says the U.S. has a plan that would lead to the dismantling of North Korea's nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs in a year https://t.co/mZSE0bROBC pic.twitter.com/4cqYxoIIYb — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) July 2, 2018

Trump’s national security adviser, John Bolton, stated the administration has a plan to denuclearize North Korea within a year. However, Bolton also said that the U.S. has not discussed the plan with North Korea.

Fact Checker: President Trump’s exaggerated claims about the North Korea deal https://t.co/5xWjZQX7sv — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 2, 2018

NBC News and The Washington Post reported that the North Korean regime has attempted to discreetly continue its nuclear program.

Bolton refused to comment on “anything related to intelligence” when questioned about the reports that quotes about 16 senior U.S. intelligence officials on the rogue nations attempt to continue developing nuclear arms.

Politico reports that Bolton pushed back against claims that President Trump was deceived by Kim Jong-un and said the administration is “very well aware of North Korea’s patterns of behavior over decades of negotiating with the United States.”

North Korea has stopped its missile tests and has reportedly removed most of its anti-U.S. propaganda following the summit last month.

Kim has had several meetings with China since his summit with Trump. The North Korean leader reportedly asked China’s leader Xi Jinping to help with sanctions.