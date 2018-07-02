‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Head To Michigan For Family Time

The Bravo stars have made several trips to Taylor's home state over the past six months.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are taking over Michigan. The Vanderpump Rules stars, who previously headlined the Bravo spinoff Jax and Brittany take Kentucky, have landed in Taylor’s home state of Michigan for some vacation time with family. The newly engaged Vanderpump Rules lovebirds even brought their adorable dogs, Kingsley and Monroe, along for the ride.

Taylor posted about the couple’s trip to Instagram Stories, revealing that they were “Michigan bound.” The Bravo reality star tagged his sister, Jenny Cauchi, and her husband, Patrick, in the post.

“We made it to Michigan,” Taylor’s fiancé Brittany Cartwright wrote.

Once the Vanderpump Rules stars made it to Michigan, it was time for some family time. Taylor posted a video of his sister picking lettuce out of her backyard garden ahead of the clan’s barbecue dinner.

“Jenny’s got a nice garden,” Taylor said. The 38-year-old reality star tagged the post, “Fresh produce for the burgers.”

Later, Taylor posted a video of the family watching 90 Day Fiancé and he noted that Cartwright was making homemade cinnamon rolls for the occasion.

While Jax Taylor is an L.A. boy today, Michigan remains close to his heart. Twenty years ago, Taylor graduated from Eisenhower High School in Shelby Township, Michigan, and he later attended Michigan State University before entering the Navy. Taylor landed in California when he started a modeling career, but Michigan will always be a place he calls home.

This is Jax Taylor’s third trip to Michigan in recent months. In May, Taylor and Cartwright traveled to Michigan for Jenny Cauchi’s wedding. Taylor walked his sister down the aisle at the ceremony in place of their father, Ronald Cauchi, who passed away just a few months earlier. Taylor also spent some time in Michigan after his father’s death in December, where several of his Vanderpump Rules co-stars turned up to support him as they celebrated his father’s life.

There is no word if Bravo’s cameras followed Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright to Michigan for their latest trip, but the couple’s recent engagement will be shown on the upcoming seventh season of the show as well as the SUR staff’s recent participation in L.A. Pride. Because Jax and Brittany are in wedding planning mode, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see their time with his family in Michigan documented on the Bravo reality show.

Vanderpump Rules returns to Bravo next year for its seventh season.