‘Flip Or Flop’ Star Christina El Moussa Says That She Felt Like She ‘Was Drowning’ Following Divorce

Now that the dust has settled, Christina is finally moving on.

Things have certainly changed since Flip or Flop stars Christina El Moussa and her husband, Tarek El Moussa split almost two years ago.

Now that things have gotten back to normal and episodes of Flip or Flop have resumed airing on HGTV, Christina El Moussa is starting to open up more about her divorce and the instances that led up to it. In an interview with People, the mother of two shares that following a scary incident in 2016, their show was left in jeopardy.

As many will recall, Christina’s then-husband, Tarek, fled their home in 2016 with a gun in hand. He went onto national-parks property and eventually a helicopter and 11 police officers had to respond to the incident. Shortly after, the pair decided to separate.

“I felt like I was drowning. I was doing whatever I could to stay above water and just get through the day.”

And not only was the couple’s marriage in jeopardy, so was their hit show. Many people were wondering if the two would ever be able to star alongside one another and keep the show afloat after everything that went down.

“A lot of people were thinking, ‘What’s going to happen?’ Tarek and I were so tied together on everything: real estate, the show, our children, our house. It was so stressful, and everyone was worried that it was going to explode,” Christina told the publication.

Luckily, the couple was able to pick up the pieces and work on their real estate business of flipping houses as well as co-parenting their 7-year-old daughter, Taylor, and their 2-year-old son, Brayden. Christina even says that somehow the couple managed to “build something bigger” than they had before. Now, Christina is taking the year to rebuild her life.

For starters, El Moussa has made the move from Yorba Linda. California to Newport Beach, California and she also has a new man by her side in Ant Anstead. Additionally, the Inquisitr shared that Christina will be getting her own new show on HGTV titled Christina on the Coast. The show is expected to air early next year and Christina said that her new show will be “light-hearted” and it feels like a “win-win.”

The network ordered eight episodes of the show. The first episode will follow Christina as she moves into her new home and decorates while the remaining seven episodes will follow Christina helping people turn their outdated homes into something more modern and chic.

“That’s always been what I’m good at, and people are always asking me to come help them do their house. It’s going to be fun to be able to add my taste, and not have a flip budget,” Christina dished.

Flip or Flop is currently airing on HGTV.