‘Vanderpump Rules’: Stassi Schroeder Dishes On Boyfriend Beau Clark, Says She’s ‘So Lucky’ To Have Him

Stassi Schroeder is completely in love with boyfriend Beau Clark.

Following several months of dating and a whirlwind trip to Europe, the Vanderpump Rules star spoke to Us Weekly at the OOTD Day event in West Hollywood, California, about what a great addition Clark has been to her life.

“I feel really lucky right now,” she explained. “I haven’t had a relationship like this. I didn’t know that I could find someone that we’d just be best friends and love each other and he’d be so nice to me and supportive and the fact that this was his idea.”

On a normal day of relaxation, Schroeder said she and Clark like to play video games and spend time with their dogs. She also said they enjoy eating brunch, day drinking, and hanging with their friends. As fans may have noticed, the couple spends a lot of time with the Vanderpump Rules cast, including Kristen Doute and Katie Maloney, who introduced them to one another at the end of last year.

During the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules, which was filmed in 2017, Schroeder was dating her former boyfriend Patrick Meagher but split from him at the end of filming after he was seen making a fool out of himself during a conversation with her former boss, Lisa Vanderpump.

On the finale episode of the show, Meagher attempted to compliment Vanderpump by telling her that he enjoyed watching her walk away from a conversation they had with one another years prior. She then questioned him about what he meant and he confirmed he was referring to her impressive backside.

Below is a photo of Schroeder and Meagher taken at the OOTD Day event.

Following Stassi Schroeder’s split with Patrick Meagher, the reality star opened up to Us Weekly about the back and forth relationship she and Meagher had.

“Well, we’ve had an up and down relationship from the beginning, and it was kind of our pattern obviously, to break up and make up,” she explained in December of their breakup. “But this time was, to me, a shock. Like the real, full breakup.”

Before sparking a romance with Meagher four years ago, Schroeder joined the cast of Vanderpump Rules as the girlfriend of bad boy Jax Taylor, who recently became engaged to girlfriend Brittany Cartwright after three years of dating.

Vanderpump Rules is expected to return to Bravo TV later this year for Season 7.