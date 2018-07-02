Katy Perry Shows Off Her Toned Body In A Bikini In Ibiza

Katy revealed her toned body in a bikini during a beach trip.

Katy Perry is showing off her toned body in another stylish bikini. The Sun recently published new photos of the pop superstar flaunting her impressive bikini body in a grey and black striped bikini as she soaked up the sun during a trip to the beach in Ibiza, Spain.

The candid paparazzi snaps showed the star revealing her toned body in the two-piece during her recent vacation, as she was spotted in a bikini – which had cut out slits on either side of the bottoms – while relaxing on the beach and taking a dip in the ocean.

The site reported that Perry’s dog Nugget also made the trip to the Spanish island with the singer and was spotted running around and having some fun on the pebble beach.

Katy was also joined by her assistant for the fun beach day as she accessorized her dark striped bikini with a patterned floppy hat, dark sunglasses, black slides, and gold hoop earrings.

She then ditched her hat as she paddled into the ocean and later returned to the beach with her short blonde hair slicked back with sea water.

As Inquisitr reported last week, Katy was previously photographed wearing a different striped two-piece bikini while enjoying some time on the beach on the island of Formentera on June 27.

???????? Katy Perry – Bikini Candids in Ibiza https://t.co/jM8ZkS0pWd — Famous ???? (@famousmagacom) July 2, 2018

In keeping with her striped bikini theme, when she was first spotted showing off her bikini body last week, the “Chained To The Rhythm” singer could be seen wearing a skimpier blue, green, and brown striped bikini as she soaked up the sun.

Perry was also photographed taking a kayaking trip in the ocean.

The Sun also published photos of Katy wearing a strapless swimsuit and yet another big floppy hat while at the beach in Ibiza, which featured a fun multi-colored swirl design.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

The star has been spending some time in Europe over the past few weeks as part of her “Witness World Tour.”

Katy has played concerts in a slew of countries, including the U.K., Italy, and Sweden, before ending the European leg of her latest tour in Portugal on June 30.

Perry now has a little time to enjoy the beach and her well-deserved vacation, as her next tour stop will see her perform three shows in Johannesburg, South Africa, on July 18 until July 21.

????sculpting????cc: @elliegoulding A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Apr 14, 2017 at 4:13pm PDT

There’s no doubting that the superstar has worked hard to get her bikini body in shape.

Daily Mail reported last year that Perry gave fans a peek at how she works out in a clip she shared on Instagram in April 2017, which showed her jumping from side to side while sporting a black sports bra and shorts.

Katy Perry wrote in the caption of the clip that she was “sculpting” her body while in the gym.