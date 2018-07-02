‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Proudly Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump With Kandi Burruss

Kandi shared the sweetest video rubbing pregnant Kenya's baby bump.

Pregnant Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore is proudly showing off her growing baby bump in a new video shared by co-star Kandi Burruss. Daily Mail reports that the reality star took to Instagram Stories on July 1 to share an adorable video of Kenya proudly showing off her baby bump during a party at her home.

Burruss shared the video after she and a few friends gathered together at her home to watch her new Bravo talk show, Kandi Koated Nights. The clip showed Moore laying back on the sofa while stroking her bump before then standing up to put her middle on full display.

Wearing a plunging orange dress that perfectly showed off her bump, Kenya put her hands either side of her belly while Kandi could then be seen holding out her hand to stroke her growing tummy.

Burruss was then heard letting out a little squeal as she proudly rubbed her friend’s pregnant belly.

Another video posted by the Real Housewives star and Xscape singer showed a pregnant Moore lounging back on a chair while surrounded by a number of friends who had gathered for the screening party on July 1.

The site reported that Moore then showed off the love for Kandi on her own Instagram account, writing on social media after seeing Kandi Koated Nights, “Our fav @Kandi has done it again.”

Kenya and husband Marc Daly announced that they are expecting their first child together in April. The couple confirmed to People shortly after that their baby was conceived via IVF, which she described as being a “simple process” for her.

Burruss’s sweet video showing of Moore’s baby bump comes shortly after Bravo reported that she shared an equally adorable picture of herself and her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star smiling together at the airport.

In the snap, Kandi could be seen cradling Kenya’s bump after she revealed in the caption that the twosome ran into each other at the airport.

“I ran into my baby momma at the airport! @thekenyamoore I’m so excited for you!!!! Can’t wait to see #BabyDaly,” she captioned the photo.

Speaking to People in April, 47-year-old Moore revealed that Burruss has also been helping her out with her pregnancy and has even offered to give her some hand me downs from her 2-year-old son, Ace.

“We all know how expensive a kid can be, with cribs, car seats, etc.,” Kenya said of Kandi’s offer, adding that her friend and co-star “was kind enough to say she’ll save some stuff!”

Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

As Inquisitr previously reported, Kenya revealed her pregnancy weight gain last week, sharing a photo that showed the current number on the scale being 183.3 pounds.

She also revealed that she has a new nickname for the baby, sweetly referring to her unborn child as “Baby Twirl.”