Anthony Bourdain’s Musician Pal Shares Sweet Note Penned By Late ‘Parts Unknown’ Star To Daughter

Josh Homme posted the letter in honor of his beloved friend on Twitter.

Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme shared a sweet note on Twitter in honor of late Parts Unknown host Anthony Bourdain that the CNN celebrity had written to Homme’s daughter Camille years earlier. The note was in response to Camille’s reaction to an episode where Bourdain smashed one of her father’s guitars against a tree during an episode of his series No Reservations.

Homme noted in the note’s caption that Camille “was so mad” at his pal for his actions, and in response, Bourdain wrote her a note to explain why he did what he did on camera, and to apologize and comfort the child.

“Tony, I miss you bad. Once, Camille was so mad at you. She was defending me. & So were you. Ariane, this was your father,” Homme, 45, wrote on the band’s official Twitter page, noting Bourdain and ex-wife Ottavia Busia’s 11-year-old daughter in the caption.

In the touching note, Bourdain penned, “I hear you were very upset with me after seeing the promo for this show, which I filmed recently with your Daddy and his friends. You saw me take Daddy’s guitar and smash it against a tree and I’m sure that was upsetting.”

“That this was, in fact, a not so subtle homage to the early works of John Landis and John Belushi is something you could have hardly been expected to know, Animal House having been released long before you were born, and I apologize,” the chef continued.

Bourdain also added that the musical instrument wasn’t “really Daddy’s guitar.”

The late CNN star then quipped, “In real life, Daddy would have been very angry were I to do such a thing — and as he is a large man, I strongly suspect I would not still be here to write this letter.”

“When you watch the show, I hope there is nothing else in there that upsets you. You will surely see how completely brilliant Daddy is at work,” Bourdain added. “You will hear a lot of great music. If you are a foodie, you will probably be terribly disappointed at the change of ours in this week’s episode, but at your tender age, I doubt that such a terrible thing as that could have befallen you. Life, for you, is still filled with hope and promise.”

The chef and world traveler ended the note with a reference to his own daughter Ariane. “I cook my daughter grilled cheese sandwiches. What does your Daddy cook you?” he asked. “Sincerely, Anthony.”

Bourdain committed suicide on June 8, 2018, Kaysersberg, France, where he was taping an episode of Parts Unknown for a new season of the wildly popular CNN series.

On June 22, a toxicology report revealed that Bourdain had no narcotics in his system at the time of death, according to People Magazine.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.