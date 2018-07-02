Johnny Galecki Posts Sweet Note To Newly Married ‘Fake Wife’ Kaley Cuoco

'The Big Bang Theory' star was moved by his co-star's wedding vows.

Johnny Galecki has some sweet words for his “fake” wife, Kaley Cuoco. The Big Bang Theory star posted a poignant note to his real-life former girlfriend and current TV wife the day after her wedding to Karl Cook.

Galecki took to Instagram to post a photo of Kaley Cuoco in her gorgeous Reem Acra gown as they held hands at her wedding reception. Galecki captioned the pic with a shout out to his “fake wife” and her new husband, whose words, he said, “brought us all to tears.” Johnny Galecki also revealed that he has “so much love” for both Cuoco and Cook.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Galecki also posed with the newlyweds at the wedding reception, revealing that he was “so moved” by their vows. Fellow Big Bang Theory stars Mayim Bialik and Wil Wheaton also shared photos from Cuoco’s wedding day.

Johnny Galecki has played Leonard Hofstadter on CBS’s long-running hit since 2007, while Cuoco plays his character’s wife, Penny. In real life, the CBS co-stars secretly dated for two years, and it is clear they have remained close friends long after their 2010 split. You can see Johnny Galecki’s sweet post about Kaley Cuoco’s wedding day below.

In April, Kaley Cuoco gave a shout out to her TV husband Galecki on his 43rd birthday. Cuoco posted an adorable throwback snap of the duo to Instagram with a message wishing him a happy birthday.

“Happy happy birthday to the best TV husband a girl could ask for!” Cuoco captioned the post. “This pic was taken during our first press tour in Rome. I don’t think we had any idea the ride we would be on! Love u Mooks!”

Johnny Galecki previously explained his close relationship with Kaley Cuoco in an interview for CBS Watch, revealing that he doesn’t consider her to be an ex.

“We’re dear friends, still,” the actor said, according to Us Weekly. “She’s not an ex; she’s a part of my life.”

In addition to Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki has remained close with his other TV wife, Sara Gilbert. Galecki and Gilbert co-starred as married couple David and Darlene on the original Roseanne series and the actor reprised his role on for one episode on the recently canceled ABC reboot. Galecki and Gilbert, who briefly dated as teens, are so close they even brainstormed over text to come up with a name for their TV son for the ABC revival.