Reese Witherspoon Shows Off Her Toned Tummy In A Crop Top

Reese is flashing her abs.

Reese Witherspoon is proving that age is most definitely nothing more than just a number as she stepped out in Beverly Hills over the weekend. Daily Mail shared new photos of the 42-year-old actress and mom of three giving photographers just a peek at her toned middle as she met up with a few friends wearing a crop top on July 1.

The site published new paparazzi snaps of the Big Little Lies actress revealing just a glimpse at her abs as she hit the streets of California wearing a summery red and white striped crop top which not only gave a peek at her impressive torso but also her toned arms.

Reese then paired her look with a white skirt and matching white sandals. She then added a retro vibe to her look by tying a red ribbon in her hair while carrying a blue denim jacket.

Witherspoon also opted to shield her eyes from the sun in sweet red sunglasses with frames that were shaped like hearts and accessorized her look with a wicker bag with the word “Howdy!” written across it, which appeared to have been taken from her Draper James clothing line.

Reese’s patriotic red, white, and blue look appeared to be an early allude to U.S. Independence Day, coming up on July 4.

The snaps showing Reese revealing her toned tummy come shortly after the actress seriously impressed fans with her toned bikini body.

As Inquisitr previously reported, Witherspoon slipped back into what appeared to be her now infamous pink glitter bikini from the 2002 movie Legally Blonde to announce that a third installment of the franchise would be coming soon.

Amid much speculation regarding whether or not Legally Blonde 3 will happen as 15 years have passed since the release of Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, Reese shared a video of herself floating around the pool in the hot pink sparkly two-piece swimwear alongside the caption, “It’s true… #LegallyBlonde3.”

Though the exact plot is yet to be revealed, it’s expected that Witherspoon will reprise her role as the ditzy but lovable and talented lawyer Elle Woods.

The bikini video to announce her latest project came shortly after the mom of three stunned fans with her bikini body in another two-piece while enjoying a vacation in Mexico.

As Inquisitr shared at the time, Reese wowed in candid paparazzi snaps that showed her soaking up the sun in Cabo San Lucas back in May.

Witherspoon showed off her hard work in the gym in a striped bikini as she lay on a sun lounger with her husband of around seven years, Jim Toth.

Reese opted to accessorize her red, white, and blue striped bikini with a white floppy hat and gold bracelets as she enjoyed some well-deserved downtime south of the border.