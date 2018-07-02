Terry Crews Denies Claims That He Wants Fame From Me Too Movement

The actor was one of the most prominent males to speak out about sexual assault.

Terry Crews has heard people say that he is seeking to gain something from speaking out against sexual assault.

However, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor, who has been in the business for over 20 years, insists that that couldn’t be further from the truth. In an interview with Vox, Crews reminded people that he was already famous and had nothing to gain by using his voice to bring awareness to the Me Too movement that takes a stand against sexual assault.

“People say, ‘Well, you’re trying to get fame by this Me Too thing.’.. I’ve been famous for the last 20 years,” he said. “What more is there to gain? If anything, I could have cut my own head off.”

Crews said he identifies with women who have been harassed and assaulted, but have issues when they attempt to speak out about it. He called himself the male example for the movement and explained why it was important to speak out about the matter.

“I realized if I don’t speak, no one’s going to get help,” he said. “I remember just feeling like my tweets that I had to put out there was about, ‘Wait a minute, I have to support these women simply because it’s the right thing to do!'”

Last week, Crews testified before Congress about his account of Hollywood executive Adam Venit touching him in an appropriate way at an event. The actor’s testimony was part of a hearing for the Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill of Rights.

While Crews said that a number of people in the industry have attempted to silence him, he has been vocal on social media about his experience and hopes to help others through his testimony. The 49-year-old actor who stars in the new film, Sorry To Bother You, first revealed that Venit assaulted him last year.

He filed a police report against Venit for the 2016 harrassment and said that the executive from the William Morris Endeavor company received one month’s suspension before returning back to work, as TMZ reported. Although Crews has received some public mocking from the likes of rap mogul 50 cent, he has also received a great deal of celebrity support from people like actress Gabrielle Union, singer Anita Baker, rapper LL Cool J, and former Vice President Joe Biden.

According to a tweet written by Biden last week, “we need more men like Terry Crews” who is helping to change the culture.