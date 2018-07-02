‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Things Turn Dark For Sonny, Abby Sneaks Around

Days of our Lives spoilers for the beginning of July reveal that there will be a lot of secrets in Salem. It seems that everyone is hiding something, and the secrets will cause a ton of drama heading into the new month.

According to a report by Soap Hub, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) will be shocked when Leo (Greg Rikaart) tells him that he will completely drop the sexual harassment lawsuit against him if he agrees to marry him. Things will get heated between the two men, and things will eventually get out of hand. When the altercation turns physical, Sonny will end up with Leo’s blood on his hands and a dead body to dispose of.

However, it looks like Sonny will have his former husband, Will Horton (Chandler Massey) to help him figure out what to do. The two men will then roll up Leo’s body in the Kiriakis rug and dispose of it. The whole situation could also play into Will’s memories coming back. However, the guys will now be under major stress as they try to get away with the shocking crime.

Meanwhile, Days of our Lives fans will watch as Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller) continues to hide the fact that she is pregnant. Abby will try to find out which one of the DiMera brothers fathered her unborn child, and she’ll try to do so without anyone finding out about it.

Abigail will be forced to keep the shocking secret from her husband, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn), and she will also have to hide it from his brother, Stefan (Tyler Christopher). As Days of our Lives viewers will remember, Abby slept with Stefan while she was dealing with her split personality disorder. Abby’s alter-ego, Gabby, fell head over heels in love with Stefan and they shared one night together.

Now, after some intense therapy, Abigail has discovered that she is expecting her second child. However, she doesn’t know which of the two men fathered the baby. Abby will be forced to secretly get her hands on both Chad and Stefan’s DNA in hopes of getting a paternity test and finding out once and for all whose child she is carrying. However, Abigail’s friend, Gabby Hernandez (Camilla Banus) knows her secret. While Gabby seems to be supportive, she is secretly fuming and would love to get revenge on Abby and Stefan, who are responsible for putting her in prison for a murder she didn’t commit.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.