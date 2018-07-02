On Princess Diana’s Birthday, Prince Harry Celebrates Anniversary With Meghan Markle The Same Way His Mom Did

The Duke of Sussex never shys away from honoring his late mother

Prince Harry has never shied away from taking an opportunity to pay tribute to his late mother, Princess Diana and on what would have been her 57th birthday, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle honored the beloved Princess in a way that could become a tradition.

The Duchess of Sussex cheered on the Duke of Sussex at a charity polo match exactly one-year after they stepped out on their first public date together. Coincidentally, on Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s second wedding anniversary, Princess Diana cheered on her husband in the same fashion.

On Sunday, People reported that Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan attended the annual Audi Polo Challenge, which happened to fall on what would have been her 57th birthday. The polo event also marked the one-year anniversary of the couple’s first public date at the same event. The two cherished the moment by sharing a sweet kiss.

If the one-year anniversary moment wasn’t touching enough, it turns out the polo match was another way for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to honor Harry and Prince William’s late mother as Prince Diana spent her second-year wedding anniversary cheering on her husband, Prince Charles, in the exact same way as Duchess Meghan did.

Meghan Markle Joins Prince Harry at Polo Match on Princess Diana's Birthday https://t.co/DPJ4QWlh9v — People (@people) July 1, 2018

Sunday’s polo match wasn’t the first time Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan honored Princess Diana. Prince Harry has spoken out about the effect his mother’s death had on him in the past and vowed to honor her memory whenever he could. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s wedding presented the perfect opportunity for Princess Diana’s memory to live on as her presence was heavily felt throughout the entire wedding ceremony.

In a touching tribute, Prince Harry chose the bouquet that Duchess Meghan carried with her down the aisle himself. They were from his mother’s garden and were her favorite flowers, forget-me-nots.

Princess Diana’s sister, Lady Jane Fellowes, gave a reading at the ceremony, which was highly significant as she had in a way filled a void in Harry’s life after his mother died, becoming a sort of motherly figure for him have as he got older. After her sister’s tragic death, Fellowes never spoke openly about it and even chose not to be a part of a documentary that told the story of Princess Diana’s life.

Princess Diana was born on this day in 1961. pic.twitter.com/Zn1j8qAh3Q — On The Red Carpet (@OnTheRedCarpet) July 1, 2018

In an even sweeter tribute to his mother, the ring Prince Harry proposed to Duchess Meghan with, was personally crafted by him with diamonds from Princess Diana’s personal collection.

Princess Diana was loved by everyone and her memory will without a doubt continue to live on in her youngest son’s life and chances are, Prince Harry will continue to find ways to keep her spirit alive.